Martin Luther King Jr.

This quote comes from a man named Martin Luther King Jr. It’s about how any hatred or violence can easily disrupt peace and acceptance.

This quote is so widely liked because it brings justice to racism of any kind. The sheer amount of brutality and dislike to African Americans is widespread and shouldn’t be tolerated. Martin Luther King, Jr. is a man who stood up to racism in attempt to stop it for good because of how racism affects people. He was both widely liked and disliked, and was a huge icon for the African American people because of his ideologies. Although I am not one who fights for my own rights but stands against the threats of others

This civil rights act started in the mid 20th century, and during this time Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize for his fight against racism in 1964. Unfortunately, he was assassinated in 1968 because of the utter hate against him by some. This is not the only time where violence was used against African American people. George Floyd was an African American man who was killed because of racism in current police departments. This tragedy brought a recent stand to racism against African Americans, and brought attention to our country’s embedded racism in general.

This quote captures the hatred African American people get and defends them against it, making it known to people at large. This quote isn’t just for African American people though, it’s to any race. This quote empowers and motivates many people to make a stand against racism, and has brought inspiration to man.

Although we all still have to fight more to stop racism, this has encouraged many people to continue to the fight to end racism and be accepted for who they are.

Julia Ponessi

Mount Anthony Union Middle School

Bennington

This letter is one of a series of pieces written by youth for January’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and forwarded by the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center. The Journal will run these as letters on occasion.

