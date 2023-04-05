America died today after a relatively brief illness.
She was conceived in Liberty and born in the year 1776 to immigrant parents of English descent. Throughout the course of her illness, she valiantly fought against the diseases of torture, some tyranny and deeply embedded corruption that plagued her, as well as merciless Marxism which ultimately ended her life.
Like everyone, America possessed both good traits and bad. Over the many years, she was generous to a fault to so many friends both here and overseas - gifting them both money and goods in both good faith and in charity as they needed with often nary a thought of reimbursement. She tirelessly exuded benevolence and was genuinely beloved by billions of admirers, including those who lived with her, as well as those from afar who set their sights on one day meeting her personally. Though never one to turn her back on those who genuinely sought her help or even her protection, she nonetheless insisted in "playing by the rules" which she so wisely set-up years ago - rules such as politely waiting one's turn and making appointments before barging in to meet with her, always being orderly and abiding by all laws and constitutions once there, and adhering to some semblance of moral and religious convictions; the latter which she gleaned from her forefathers.
Yet one of America's most notorious faults in light of her beneficence was her tendency toward inadvertently fraternizing with the many unscrupulous opportunists and calculating thugs who took advantage of her good heart, and instead chronically tarried and schemed against her right in plain sight within her own abode located in Washington D.C. These well reputed ne'er do wells who often portrayed themselves as upstanding leaders and servants of the public, instead often stole from her until she was deep in debt, unjustifiably tarnished her reputation worldwide, impeded her allies at her once-free press rooms and enabled distortions of her to be circulated, and through these cunning and malevolent acts, eventually caused her such egregious harm that she fell so gravely ill, that she succumbed.
So many refuse to believe that she is truly gone, and so in keeping with America's favorite words: "In God We Trust" - we remain trusting that God will somehow raise her up again as He once did for Lazarus and other dear ones. Especially at this time of year with the beckoning of the Resurrection close at hand, many pray for a somewhat similar rebirth of America - imbued with her once original strength of character and with the integrity of her Creator; never again to fall prey to those who would again sell her out as they benefit in terms of personal power, control, and monetary gain.
Godspeed, America - may you rise from the ashes to a renewed presence - one forever truly ordained to be; of, by, and for the people.
Kathleen Henry
Manchester