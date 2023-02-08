Ms. Niki Burnham was a kindergarten teacher at Monument Elementary School for over 20 years. She touched the lives of hundreds of kids as they stepped foot for the first time in elementary school, leaving a mark on them as they continued on through their life's journey.
On Jan. 15, at 41 years old, Ms. Burnham passed away after a fight with cancer.
Here is a tribute to her from students of her class in 2009-10, students who will always remember her as a shining light in our early years.
EMMETT EDWARDS: Mrs. Burnham was an incredible teacher, and an even better person who created an unforgettable impact on so many kids over the years. Even though she was just my first teacher, she was easily a favorite. I always will remember how kind she was when I saw her in the halls and when I came and visited Monument as I grew older.
YUME SAITO: When I was a student of Monument Elementary School, I couldn’t speak English at all. But Ms. Burnham had talked to me a lot, and tried to understand my poor English every day. Sometimes other students joined us and we could talk together. That made my school days very fun. She is the person I love and respect every time.
CHARLIE DOBSON: My parents tell stories of how they saw Mrs. Burnham’s philosophy of kindness and generosity shape me into who I am today. I remember vividly the formative way that she ran her classroom and how I felt loved and appreciated every day. Mrs. Burnham holds a special place in my heart and I am eternally grateful for everything she did for our community.
WILL MURPHY: Mrs. Burnham was the first teacher I ever had in elementary school. She was a loving and caring person who helped start me and so many of my classmates off on a great path in life. Mrs. Burnham was the kind of teacher you know you will never forget, and the kind of person you will always miss.
ADDIE LENTZNER: Ms. Burnham was a teacher that made me who I am today. She was always sweet and caring and truly loved all her students. I remember hatching chicks, and Ms. Burnham would always let my sisters and I in to hold them. I also remember singing the Presidents Song and tons of other activities. Ms. Burnham forever has a special place in my heart and I am so thankful for the impact she made on the world.
MAKENZIE LIVINGSTON: Ms. Burnham had a big impact on my life. I remember walking into kindergarten on the first day and being very nervous but she always helped me through it. She always knew how to make people's days and put smiles on people's faces. I remember doing show n’ tell with all of my classmates, activities and lots of laughs. She was a wonderful teacher and I will miss her. I can not thank her enough for all of the things she did. She forever has a special place in my heart.
CALLUM DEBOER: Mrs. Burnham was perhaps the best person I could have hoped for to introduce me to my education. It is through her efforts that I developed my love of learning and knowledge, and it is her kindness and patience which so profoundly impacted my development as a student and a person. However far I and many others who she taught may go in life, we partially owe that to her. May she rest in peace.