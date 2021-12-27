End qualified immunity for police
The recently proposed bill seeking an end to qualified immunity for police officers in Vermont is an essential step towards greater accountability in law enforcement; additionally, the responses in opposition to the bill expose the fundamental flaws in the logic of support for qualified immunity.
Opponents of ending qualified immunity frequently site a concern that stripping police officers of this defense would lead to an influx of court cases. This argument implies some substantial evidence that the doctrine of qualified immunity has protected officers against an overwhelming amount of litigation. This implication is not only demonstrably insubstantial, but also problematic, as the argument for keeping qualified immunity in place assumes that the vast majority of civil rights violation allegations against police officers are frivolous. Qualified immunity is not some essential, omnipresent shield against frivolous litigation. In fact, more evidence exists to the contrary: qualified immunity saves officers from the burden of civil rights litigation far less than its supporters assert.
A study by Joanna Schwartz, a law professor at the University of California, titled “How Qualified Immunity Fails,” reviewed 1,183 Section 1983 cases filed against state and local law enforcement defendants in five federal court districts over a two-year period and found that “just thirty-eight (3.9 percent) of the 979 cases in which qualified immunity could be raised were dismissed on qualified immunity grounds.” Schwartz concluded that “contrary to judicial and scholarly assumptions, qualified immunity is rarely the formal reason that civil rights damages actions against law enforcement end.”
Ending the doctrine of qualified immunity, then, would not flood officers with an overflow of litigation. The argument against ending qualified immunity is not only factually flawed but also favors efficiency over freedom. We should not defend a doctrine preventing civil suits against law enforcement solely on the grounds that the doctrine makes policing easier. The ultimate goal of our legal system should not be efficiency in law enforcement, but rather preservation of liberty; important civil suits are thrown by the wayside when qualified immunity is used as grounds for dismissal. Opponents of ending qualified immunity have characterized the bill as a draconian measure.
It is not draconian to recognize the flawed nature of qualified immunity and seek to end a doctrine which prevents accountability in law enforcement.
Chase Dobson
Bennington
The Court denied a request to overturn a Texas law that severely limits abortion access, prohibiting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — before people may realize they are pregnant. Moreover, Texas will use tax dollars to pay vigilantes for successful lawsuits against anyone who helps a pregnant person seeking an abortion, threatening mothers, fathers, physicians, and even the drivers offering a ride to a clinic. There are no exceptions for rape or incest in this unmitigated assault on women’s rights. As Texas defends citizens’ “choice” to avoid masks in a pandemic as “personal liberty,” it encourages total strangers to deny the right to “freedom of choice” on a most personal life decision. Words fail in considering such grotesque hypocrisy.
The measure has been moving through the long process of passage for more than two years. It is time to get it done. It is time to contact our state representative and Senators Brian Campion and Dick Sears and tell them, “I support Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, and want it passed now.”