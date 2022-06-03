Investigating pose of Seth Warner statue
I’m not a Freemason and some would dispute this claim, only making this question the more difficult to come up with the answer. Have you ever noticed the pose that the statue of Seth Warner is in at the Monument grounds, and what pose is it? The Pledge pose is with right hand, and so is the Napoleonic pose. This particular pose is with left hand, and the hand is positioned rather strangely, as if plunging a dagger in the breast area. I’ve looked for other statues in this same pose to try and come up with an answer to what this means and where does it come from. I’ve looked in many places to find this pose on other statues, and ironically I’ve only found two, and ironically both have a direct relation to the Seth Warner statue. All three of these statues are of Green Mountain Boys. One is in Manchester across from The Equinox Resort and the other is in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol. The one in the Capitol is of Ethan Allen and the sculptor was Larkin Meade. Larkin Meade is best known for his design of the Lincoln Tomb, and actually Larkin Meade proposed one of the first designs for the Bennington Battle Monument.
The statue of Warner was done by a sculptor named Harry J. Bertoli, who owned a granite quarry outside of Montpelier. I can’t find any info on the Equinox statue other than it came from Quincy, Mass., in 1905. Did Larkin and Bertoli know each other, and why this particular pose?
This pose does seem to be very close in nature to one of the Bloody Oaths that Freemasons take upon initiation into one of the degrees. Freemasons have a strange enigma on the American plight, and we know many of the Revolutionaries were Freemasons, including Ethan Allen, John Stark and Seth Warner. Vermont actually had a governor whose political party was called the anti-Masonic party. He was the 13th governor and his name was William Palmer. That should tell us how influential Freemasonry must have been to have a political party against it.
I also find very interesting that in the 1927 Bennington Pageant, written by Virginia Tanner, there is a very strange occurrence during the James Breakenridge Farm Standoff between the Yorkers and the Green Mountain Boys. According to the script Ethan Allen handed Sheriff Ten Eyck a Masonic Token, which was then followed by a strange clasping of the hands, and then the sheriff left with no bloodshed.
Larkin G. Meade and Harry J. Bertoli were contemporaries and perhaps they were both Freemasons. Many of the artists, especially ones who worked with stone, were during this time period. What are they trying to tell us? If the state is represented by this pose in the U.S Capitol and the only other statues you can find in this same pose are Green Mountain Boys, shouldn’t we want to know what it is as stewards to them?
I have a great respect for the Freemasonic Fraternity and the great work they do.
Phil Pappas
Bennington
We might need automatic weapons
Kathleen Parker on 'AR-15 is not a Colonial musket' (Banner, May 27): Good point, but the 2nd Amendment is for when things go wrong and people need to defend themselves against an armed military. Let me point out the Kentucky long rifle was even better than the British musket. Let me point out three cases of unarmed citizens -- the Jewish holocaust, Armenian genocide, and Irish potato famine -- when the British Army was guarding rich people's grain fields to stop stealing grain to eat and live.
So unless when a gun is needed, can you promise the people attacking will not use automatic weapon?
James W McSherry
Bennington