Thanks for your support
I would like to thank the residents of Bennington for their vote for me as a member of the Bennington Select Board. Though we came up just short, this only begins my journey towards making Bennington a better and safer place for everyone. I heard your concerns and will surely be present and ask the “why” questions to our members of the Select Board.
What I am equally impressed with is that everyone running for election ran a clean campaign and did not smear another candidate’s name. Each candidate treated the other with respect, which is how it should be. The most impressive thing to me, is the citizens who offered to help me in any way and were also voters from surrounding towns. Yes, this was a Bennington election, but the Bennington Community is larger than just town borders.
So, now when I sit in Loomis Sugar House making maple syrup in the next couple of weeks, I will think of how appreciative I am for the Bennington Emergency Services for all they do, for the town highway crew who have done just superb maintaining our roads this winter, and for the town office employees who bend over backwards to help us. I will continue to learn from this experience, and it will help me grow, see you next March.
Pete Niles
Bennington
Don't forget the human cost of war
I was greatly disturbed to read Banner owner Paul Belogour's piece on Feb. 22, printed in the days just before the Russian invasion of his home country of Ukraine. It should have been entitled War Is Good for Business since it hardly mentioned the human cost of war and the global disruption and hardship it would cause. Sadly even the follow-up article on March 4 centered on his employees who "still find time under the threat of falling bombs .... to continue with their work for my Vermont based business." It appears that Mr. Belogour places commerce over compassion and profits above people.
As the world prays and weeps for the people of Ukraine, we also hope that Mr. Belagour might refocus his heart on the human cost of war rather than the priority of making money.
Gary F. Dickson
Bennington
Appreciate funding for Free Clinic
Thank you to the voters of Bennington, Shaftsbury, and Pownal for supporting the Bennington Free Clinic (also known as The Dr. G. Richard Dundas Free Clinic) at March Town Meeting. We are grateful for your continued support of our work.
The Free Clinic provides primary medical care to adults 18 years old and older who do not have health insurance because they can't afford it or it is not offered by their place of employment.
Though the Free Clinic is staffed by an amazing team of volunteer doctors, nurses, and lay people, running the Clinic does require funding to buy medical supplies and equipment; pay for lab tests, x-rays, and other diagnostic tests; assist with urgently needed dental care; and pay for medication for patients who can't afford it. The Free Clinic also operates the Molly Stark Preventive Dental Hygiene Clinic providing teeth cleaning, oral varnish and sealants, and referral to dentists for children. Funds provided by the towns help us pay these bills. Thank you for your generous support.
The Free Clinic is a program of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, Inc. (GBICS) which also operates The Kitchen Cupboard, The Emergency Needs Fund, the Bennington Oral Health Coalition, the Food Fit program, the You First women's health program, and other programs. We are located at 121 Depot Street in Bennington.
Charlie Gingo, Chair
GBICS Board of Directors