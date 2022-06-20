Don't miss 'Souvenir' at Oldcastle
I was thrilled to see Oldcastle’s current production of "Souvenir" this past weekend. There are seven performances of "Souvenir" left to catch this hilarious and quite moving production. I urge your readers not to miss this tour de force.
This is based on a true story of a wealthy New York socialite, Florence Foster Jenkins, who deluded herself into thinking she was a great coloraturas soprano -- although she had zero talent. Her story is told by her accompanist Cosme McMoon (brilliantly played by actor/singer/pianist Tim Howard).The talented actor/singer Kaia Monroe portrays the socialite.
You will laugh out loud as this true life story unfolds on the stage! Costumes by Ken Mooney are hysterically funny! Mr. Mooney was both costumer and set designer. The New York skyline brings the audience to Manhattan. The play is directed by Nathan Stith.
The performance on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. is Pay What You Will! Name your price, $5 and up. Oldcastle is honored that Stephen Temperley, the show’s playwright, will be attending the performance on Friday. A talkback with the playwright, director and actors will occur following the performance.
Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 23, 24, and 25. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on June 23, 25, and 26. Tickets may be purchased at the box office, online at oldcastletheatre.org or by calling 802-447-0564.
We are privileged to have such talent come to the stage here in Bennington. "Souvenir" is a must see!
Judy Murphy
Bennington
Zoom Zoom. 'This is how we do it'
In spite of current cost of gasoline, there seems to be, and I have noticed, as many cars on the road today as ever.
There are places that people need to be: work, shopping destinations, restaurants, meet-ups with friends and so on. Traveling today for any purpose is more costly and many are making necessary adjustments to off-set high prices at the pump. So, it seems that for all intents and purposes people are on the road and going here and there and everywhere!
My parents were always on the road in their hometown of Bennington. If my dad wasn’t working, he would take my mom on the road to picnic, fish at their favorite fishing hole or scouting deer for the up-coming deer hunting season. Gas cost them about 23 cents per gallon in the early 60s. I won’t remind you about what we are paying for a gallon of gas at the pump today.
I paid $65 for my first car at Honest Carl’s Used Car Lot in 1966. It was a 1954 Ford and was so rusty that it changed colors when it rained. It wasn’t exactly a chick-magnet but people were not afraid to come along for a ride.
Today, my wife, Sharon, and I are on the road all the time. Since retirement we have taken to driving a Miata MX5 for the past 10 years; today we are on our second Miata, a 2006 MX5. It’s a fun drive and averages between 30-31 mpg. We are on the road at the drop of a hat and always with the canopy up.
We do have a Subaru that we use mainly during the winter months when there is snow or ice or slush on the road. Heaven forbid we get our little Miata dirty! Yes. We do drive the MX5 during the winter months, why not? It is fully equipped with a heater and a wind-guard behind the seats and the windows do roll up! BUT, the top stays up! If we put the top down, then what is the sense in having a convertible? Cold weather driving simply tells us to bring a hat and scarf and cloves, now you are set to go!
Like most of you I have noticed increased cost in gas and just about everything else, too. I have noticed that people continue to drive their vehicles as though there isn’t any type of hardship associated with diving. However, the one thing that I have noticed and fail to understand is the many people who drive convertibles seem to forget they are driving an automobile that is meant to be driven with the top up! To make matters worse they “put them under wraps” during the winter months! WHY?
During the freezing cold and snow of the blustery winter months in Vermont, I lay in wait for that one sunny day with white billowy clouds to get my Miata out of “wraps” and out onto the road for a very short breath-taking ride!
Yahoo!
My advice is to enjoy your convertible. Drive with the top up and windows down and only put the top down if … you can't outrun the rain! Don’t forget to wave as we Zoom Zoom by one another.
Tom Pinsonneault
Orwell