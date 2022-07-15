Hold Guard leadership accountable
Two years ago, Vermonters had the opportunity to truly support Vermont's armed services and listen to the words of Guard members who reported over 35 incidents of sexual assault, harassment and gender discrimination. Support took the form of asking local legislators to vote for bill H. 401, voting for local military members running for local and statewide office, and/or requesting Gov. Phil Scott to stop ignoring the voices within the organization and, instead, bring to light the truth: the Vermont National Guard needs organizational restructure, downsizing and punishment of those in the highest of command guilty of hiding predators.
While most Vermonters know the Guard, rightly so, as heroes, the ongoing choice of Vermonters to ignore the reality of the organization's current climate is detrimental to the strength and readiness of Vermont's military. Recent articles show history repeating itself — big problems remain in our state's elite military organizations. But local politicians, and Vermont in general, continue to ignore and deny the reality of victims within the Guard. The number of victims is multiplying every day.
Until civilians decide to truly listen and demand justice for the brave women and men who serve our state who are attacked by fellow soldiers and then are subsequently punished for reporting their attacker, the public should be prepared to read more headlines about corruption in the Guard. Truly pathetic that the top dogs aren't being held accountable for breeding this current environment. I told you so?
Erynn Hazlet
Arlington
Neighbor to Neighbor thanks the community
Neighbor to Neighbor's board of directors would like to express our sincere thanks to those who supported our recent successful Calendar Cash Raffle.
Local businesses played a big role. Sponsors included Community Bank, rk Miles and Mother Myrick's. Others provided spaces for us to sell tickets and share our mission to their customers: the Manchester Community Library, the Northshire Bookstore, the Dorset Farmers Market, Mach's Market in Pawlet and The Wells Country Store.
Finally, we offer our heartfelt thanks to all those who purchased tickets. Many took the time to learn about the services that Neighbor to Neighbor offers, as well as ways one might choose to make a difference by becoming one of our volunteers. For almost 20 years, the generosity of the community has allowed us to continue to enrich the lives of seniors in the Northshire, enabling them to remain independent and connected to others. Visit neighbortoneighborvt.org to learn more.
Kathy Malley
Neighbor to Neighbor board member