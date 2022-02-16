Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Support Jenkins and Conner on March 1

I encourage my fellow Bennington residents to vote for Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner in the coming Select Board election. They are a great team and have distinguished themselves as fair, focused, energetic, and positive supporters of the many changes for the better that we now see almost every day in Bennington.

I'm sure you've noticed the new businesses downtown and the faces of the many new residents on our streets. I'm confident that you have noticed Jeannie and Jeanne's strong support for economic development, for finding ways to ensure that Bennington is a welcoming community and for encouraging innovative approaches to community policing.

Jeannie's and Jeanne's work on the Select Board and their openness to new ideas and approaches send a warm signal that Bennington is now definitely on a positive trajectory.

I'm confident that your votes and mine for Jeannie and Jeanne will help ensure that Bennington continues on that positive trajectory.

Michael A. Keane

North Bennington

Cornwell has right skills for Shaftsbury SB

I was so pleased to learn that Martha Cornwell is running for the Shaftsbury Select Board. As a student at MAUHS, Martha already demonstrated characteristics that have since come to represent her approach to life: intelligence, enthusiasm, energy and social concern. She would be an excellent addition to the Board, bringing her thoughtfulness and considerable technical skills to bear on future Shaftsbury issues that are bound to arise.

Martha is one of our own, and someone of whom Shaftsbury can be very proud!

Anne Cormier
Shaftsbury
 

Conner and Jenkins committed to Bennington

I am writing to endorse the two Jeans (Jeanne Conner and Jeannie Jenkins) for the Town of Bennington Select Board. Though neither have asked for my endorsement, I feel compelled to throw it behind them, unequivocally. I am nearing completion of my first year on the board and have found both of them to be extremely involved and concerned to make Bennington the best town we can be.
 
When I ran, I had little idea of the time commitment, the number of committees, sub-committees, and other commitments. These two somehow fit in more than there are hours in the day. Their depth of knowledge of town issues and town partners clearly helps to get things done in town. They have been deeply involved with issues of economic development, housing, infrastructure, generally all aspects of the important issues facing our town.
 
They have been careful and thoughtful on issues of community policing. They were instrumental in setting up a process that worked with concerned citizens and our police force to create a task force and what will ultimately be a fair and equitable community police advisory and review board.
 
It does seem to me that Board continuity is critical as we emerge from COVID and I have great confidence that both of them will lead us forward in the years to come.
 
Gary Corey

Bennington

Vote for Haley for Bennington SB

I am writing in support of Tom Haley’s re-election to the Bennington Select Board. Tom was born and raised in the area and has lived here the majority of his life. I have known Tom for the better part of the last decade and always found him to be a pragmatic realist, committed to public service.

Tom has a keen sense of what the phrase Social Justice means. For example, last October the Board adopted a Declaration of Inclusion that states in part, “The Town of Bennington condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, or disability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.” To ensure that this abstract statement would have practical meaning and meet the needs and concerns of all members of the community, Tom served on the Board subcommittee charged with putting the declaration into action. The committee has met with businesses, non-profit human service organizations, civic leaders, and diversity and equity groups to get their input on opportunities for increasing inclusion. They also examined what is and is not working in other towns. Tom believes that stressing and strengthening inclusion in Bennington will result in a stronger community and healthier economy. I strongly agree.

He was initially elected to fill the remaining year of a vacant term. I encourage you to vote on Town Meeting Day, March 1, to re-elect Tom to a full term in order for him to accomplish his goals.

Charlie Murphy
Bennington

