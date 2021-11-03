Spinelli vote was about environment, safety
Your article of Nov. 3 about the defeat of the school bond issue suggests that the cost was the main reason for the defeat. I disagree. I believe that enough voters were against having the artificial turf for environmental and safety reasons that it made a difference in their voting. I suggest to Mike Molloy and the others that they develop a new proposal to the voters that includes just about all of the original one, except without the artificial turf surface.
After fixing the drainage issues and moving the visitor stands out from inside the running track so the playing area inside the track can be expanded, the new playing surface could be one of natural grass. I agree the drainage issue is important for the continued use of the field. I know I would support all the other improvements that were in the original proposal.
Reed Goossen, Bennington
Prioritize Medicare dental benefits for those most in need
The congressional proposal to add dental coverage to Medicare has the potential to improve the dental health and quality of life of millions of Americans. This bill, as it is envisioned, creates a dental benefit for every senior on Medicare, which in an ideal world would be a fine idea. Unfortunately, we must also weigh the cost and administration of such a program, which rightly raises concerns that must also be considered. Let’s look at the problem, and a suggested solution that will take care of those seniors who are most vulnerable.
As a dentist, I know how fundamental oral health is to overall health and well-being, and every year I see patients that I have treated for their entire working lives matriculate into non-patients as they reach their retirement age. Generally, these patients had limited dental benefits through an employer or were self-pay during their employed years. These patients either greatly curtail their preventative visits (cleanings and exams etc.) or eliminate dental care all together except for emergencies. My understanding from talking with my colleagues around the state is that this segment of vulnerable seniors varies regionally in Vermont, but as a dentist practicing in Bennington County, I can tell you that it poses a significant hardship for seniors here.
The Vermont Department of Health found that 70 percent of Vermont seniors lack dental insurance. This statistic would indicate that 30 percent of seniors already have dental coverage through a retirement benefit, and some are in a position to pay for their dental care out of pocket. However, it has been established that Vermont seniors have one of the highest levels of economic insecurity in the nation. A 2019 UMass Boston report found that 57.3 percent of seniors living alone, and 34.8 percent of senior couples, live below the Elder Index, defined as the income level at which older people are able to cover basic and necessary living expenses. These are the people who really need help accessing dental care, and they need it even more if their dental condition is exacerbating, co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart disease, depression and or causing the delay of other quality of life, or lifesaving procedures.
So, here is the opinion of a general dentist who has been practicing for 30 plus years in rural Vermont and is less than 10 years from himself being Medicare eligible. There are finite resources available for covering our seniors, and there are certainly variable levels of need among our seniors. If we take 100 percent of our resources and provide a benefit to those whose only benefit is that they are getting something for nothing, then we are taking benefits away from those seniors who are truly vulnerable. Rather than an expensive dental benefit for all seniors, Congress should prioritize an affordable comprehensive Medicare dental benefit for those with lower incomes.
Congress has many choices to make as they work to refine the federal budget. A good place to start would be creating a Medicare dental benefit so it best serves our most vulnerable seniors.
Loren T. Peck, DDS, Bennington
Peck is Immediate Past President of the Vermont State Dental Society
Bring gambling to Pownal Race Track
I remember the Pownal Race Track. It was a excellent location to attract the out of stater. It still is but needs to be cleaned up. Remove trees and bushes to give a full exposure from travelers from Route 7. Right now. (It) has been a Jungle. Concerts, drag racing, yard sales, Bingo and a gambling casino (slot machines and black jack) will attract the out of stater. Operate from the 1st of July to Labor Day weekend. A gambling casino is the key.
Peter J. Chilos, Rutland