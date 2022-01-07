A turn toward socialism
At the Bennington Selectboard meeting the other night a resident questioned the thinking behind the board’s decision to provide a revolving loan of $200,000 to the proposed nonprofit grocery store in downtown. She suggested that the loan was an example of an unfair business practice.
Having talked with people at existing businesses—grocery stores, restaurants, that will face competition from a nonprofit entity — I’ve come to share her concern. I wonder, is this a sign we’re tilting deeper into socialism?
Nonprofits don’t pay taxes. That’s a decision the Legislature and Congress made years ago to promote charitable uses, and it’s a sound idea. But coupling that with a revolving loan changes the chemistry. It provides an additional market advantage to the nonprofit, unavailable to other businesses.
We don’t need another grocery store. We have Walmart, Price Chopper, Hannaford, and Aldi. We have Green Mountain Express company that will drive you right to their door. The new store will also feature an “eatery,” as the publicity describes it. That will affect the restaurants that we have in place.
I’m not questioning the right of any business, profit or nonprofit, to operate. Competition is the heart of capitalism and our economy. The survival of the fittest is the rule. Socialism doesn’t agree with that idea. It wants government to control the market.
Government has a role to play, of course, in regulating businesses to promote health and safety, but when it wades into the market and provides advantages to one business over another, that’s wrong. That is none of government’s business.
I’m concerned the Selectboard didn’t think this through before it voted to approve the loan. I’m bothered that this decision was made without inviting the public into the deliberations. The board might have held a hearing, and given us an opportunity to ask questions about the impact of the decision. Perhaps as important, the board members might have had the courage to explain their thinking to us.
Our open meeting laws are of limited value in this case. They only let us see and hear what public officials deem to be revealed. They don’t require officials to explain themselves or answer the hard questions that arise from controversial (and not controversial) issues.
The YMCA has taken over the rec center. We leased town-owned land to United Counseling for a dollar a year. In both cases, these decisions were made without much public discussion. This town loves nonprofits. It can’t do enough for them. It never met a cause it didn’t embrace.
The Putnam Block is another example of the same story, a town that is meddling in business. The town helped fund the project through tax credits and grants, with an idea of redeveloping the old hotel, with a mixture of residential and commercial uses. But the $31 million dollar project—rumored to be far more expensive than originally planned—is failing to attract commercial tenants.
The proper role of a town in economic development ought to be to promote the creation of new businesses and support existing businesses. It can be a cheerleader. It can properly offer property tax relief. But there is a line that’s crossed when government becomes too deeply involved in those businesses. Just look at the mess created by the EB-5 program, and the unholy relationship between the state and the developer up north.
There is a lesson there. Bennington should stay within its designated lane. It shouldn’t try to be an entrepreneur. It shouldn’t be a nonprofit’s best friend. It shouldn’t perpetuate an unfair business practice, as with the grocery store and eatery revolving loan. That will only hurt the economy of this little town.
Mike Bethel
Bennington
Don’t judge based on vaccinations
As a mom of five, I [disagree] with the premise of Meghan Gunn’s article (Good parenting during a pandemic, Dec. 28), implying that good parenting is equated to giving your child the COVID vaccine. I know many different parents and families and we all make different decisions from each other. The longer I am a parent the more I realize there is no one-size-fits-all. This is especially true when it comes to a family’s medical decisions. Some things can fall into the black and white categories of right and wrong, but whether or not to receive a particular vaccine is not one of them.
People need to stop with this propaganda and start asking themselves some simple questions: If I were uncomfortable giving my child the COVID vaccine would I be okay with the way people are treating those who choose not to vaccinate? You can have strong opinions about getting the vaccine, but does that give you the right to force others against their will? If I chose not to receive a certain medical treatment would I be upset with my job being threatened over my personal choice?
It’s easy to be okay with mandates, vaccine passports, and propaganda campaigns when you have chosen to get the vaccine. We need to be clearing the fog of fear and media and start using common sense. Because the reality here is that we all have different opinions, needs, circumstances, etc., but we are all human beings with inalienable rights and God-given dignity. And we need to start treating each other that way, enough with this us-versus-them nonsense. We need less division not more. Start by putting yourself in another person’s shoes and have some empathy. Someone being unable or uncomfortable with getting the COVID vaccine is not an attack on you or a lack of caring for others. It’s a personal choice and should be left at that.
This COVID vaccine is new and has no long term studies for adults, let alone children. Children who have a significantly lower risk with COVID than any other age group and have little bodies that still have a lot of growing and developing to do. It is not bad parenting for someone to see these facts and not want to give it to their child. On the other hand many people feel like it’s a bigger risk not to vaccinate and that’s valid too. Two completely different choices can be made and both be good parenting.
Please for the love of all that is good stop with this. The last thing we need is to start demonizing parents for doing what they think is best for their children. Make your own decisions and let other people make theirs. Doctor, mom or otherwise, please stay in your lane. For everyone’s sake.
Liz Weber
Whitingham