Elect Gray first female congressional representative
This election season, Vermont’s voters have the opportunity to elect the first female congressional representative in the history of the state. It’s not an opportunity that we should take lightly.
It is imperative that Vermont unites around an experienced and qualified candidate. Given her extensive experience in congressional policymaking, her unique capacity for leadership and her care for the issues close to the hearts of Vermonters, Molly Gray is the obvious choice to be Vermont's next member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
As a young person living in Vermont, I have been inspired both by Molly Gray’s work in humanitarian efforts abroad and in her work alongside our state legislators as lieutenant governor. Molly’s work with the Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid shines as an example of clear moral integrity.
In today’s world of global turmoil and violence, sound leadership experience in international humanitarian efforts is more important than ever. Without promise of reward, Molly left the comfort of Vermont to work towards global equity in war-torn areas. She worked in the International Committee of the Red Cross to promote U.S. compliance with the Geneva Conventions and led missions to Haiti, Uganda, Georgia, the Western Balkans and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
At home, when elected to serve in Montpelier’s political arena, Molly delivered. As lieutenant governor, she advocated for affordable healthcare, paid family and medical leave, and strong investments in housing and workforce training. Molly is determined to fight for vulnerable populations at home and abroad, and has shown significant leadership capacity. She would make a compelling nominee to Congress.
Vermont must nominate a candidate who can both capture the hearts of voters during the election cycle and represent the state’s interests accurately and passionately during their tenure.
Beyond her leadership qualities and her capacity to navigate a challenging political environment, Molly Gray is a born and bred Vermonter. She grew up in Orange County, skied for the University of Vermont and attended Vermont Law School. She knows and understands the concerns of Vermonters and has shown time and time again as lieutenant governor that she cares about serving our interests.
The State of Vermont must once again undertake the march towards progress and unite behind Molly Gray as our candidate for Congress.
Chase Dobson
Bennington
Say no to fast fashion industry
I am a biology student at Bennington College, and this winter I interned with Story of Stuff, an environmental education and media nonprofit group. I worked to provide education on a couple of topics, including environmental warriors who have done amazing work for their communities, and the fast fashion industry.
Today, I am writing to you about the fast fashion industry and our role in promoting unsustainable practices by allowing this industry to be in place. Continuing the consumer cycle of producing clothing uses a multitude of resources that we cannot keep taking from our planet, which also allows unjust labor laws and treatment of factory workers to continue. Microplastics and pollutants are being released into the world through this system, harming the oceans, wildlife, and humans everywhere. As of now, the world has more than enough to clothe people for the next hundreds of years. We need to transform the fashion world to combine zero-waste, gentle-impact, long-lasting fashion and sustainability.
Elizabeth Gavrilov
Bennington College