Thanks to voters from the Jeans
We want to thank the voters for their support on March 1. We are humbled by the support we received, and we will continue to work hard to make Bennington an even better community for everyone.
People often stop to thank us for serving on the Select Board and that means a lot. We also hear “I don’t know how you do it,” “It is a thankless job,” and “I could never do that.” Well, it is hard, but it is also gratifying.
As important as elections are, they are only the beginning. Involvement by the community is critical. We are well aware that being on the select board is not for everyone but there are ways to participate, stay informed and provide input. One way to do that is to attend select board meetings. You don’t have to attend every meeting or even speak. Being present at meetings speaks volumes. We thank CAT-TV for covering all the meetings and that is another way to stay up to date if you can’t attend in person.
The Bennington Select Board meets on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. at the Fire Facility on River Street. We hope to see you there and thank you again for your support!
Jeanne Conner and Jeannie Jenkins
Bennington
War is never the answer
Has any headline in the venerable histories of Vermont’s Banner and Reformer been as egregious as Paul Belogour’s Feb. 22 opinion column, “War is the answer”? As we watch the unprovoked destruction of a sovereign democratic nation, the slaughter of innocent Ukrainians, and Putin’s inevitable nuclear threat to life on earth, it becomes more obvious by the hour that war is never “the answer.”
I hope that Belogour, the owner of both papers, by now sincerely regrets making such an abhorrent argument in these pages: it’s all good as long as the US derives some economic benefit.
Belogour further disrespected his Ukraine-based tech team -- now under siege -- with subsequent remarks in the Banner and Reformer (March 2), when he managed but a small nod to the unexpected (by him) unity and courage of Ukrainians. Who knew they’d be so tough and self-defining? Well, the Ukrainians did. Having lost millions of lives standing up to another evil Russian dictator, Josef Stalin, they know what they’re made of.
As over a million defenseless refugees flee their homes and country, millions more, of every age, are staying or returning home to help repel Putin. They are being joined by groups of US military vets unable to stand by and watch this ruthless attack on democracy and humanity.
To Belogour, a Belarusian-born foreign currencies trader, the impending devastation of Ukraine only fueled profit fantasies. Not once did his column mention the loss of freedom for the Ukrainian people, the death and destruction ahead. It’s all about treasuries, currencies, debt, prices, interest rates. Not only is his take on things dishonorable, and a disgrace to the papers in which it appears, even the economic boon he envisions is more fantasy than forecast.
Our democracy allows you to express your opinion, however ugly, whether or not you own the paper that prints it. But I’ve been thinking about another part of FDR’s “Four Freedoms” speech from 1941 -- freedom from fear -- memorialized by Norman Rockwell’s painting of a small-town father checking in on his safe, sleeping child. The newspaper dangling from his hand is the Bennington Banner.
Robin Vaughan Kolderie
Hoosick, N.Y.
Thanks to the voters
Congratulations to all the candidates! Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign and for your votes during this recent election. While standing at the polls, your energy and support for change in Shaftsbury was palpable.
I am proud and humbled to be the youngest person and the first woman of color to serve Shaftsbury. I look forward to working with you and our town on affordable housing, broadband, climate change, enhanced communication and other important ideas you bring to my attention.
Shaftsbury had a remarkable turnout for a March election -- we came together to change the future. This is the beginning of finding more ways to create connection and community in our town and I look forward to getting started. Please feel free to reach out to me via email at MarthaForShaftsbury@gmail.com or by phone 802-440-1525.
Martha Cornwell
Shaftsbury