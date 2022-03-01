Privileged Vermonters enjoy representation
As our current legislative session proceeds to debate bill after bill that impacts every citizen’s life, an unreported threat to democracy has clearly emerged that nobody seems willing to acknowledge: that only the privileged few are consistently heard in matters of state government.
In this day and age of remote telecommunications, affluent urbanites enjoy stable broadband access with reliable connections that allow them to fully participate in civic discourse – the bedrock of our society and democracy. Their opinions are easily heard by legislators, and they enjoy the privilege of representation in the state Senate and House, as well as, if not more importantly, in committee meetings prior to any call for votes.
Rural Vermonters, however, do not enjoy that same privilege. The lack of broadband infrastructure across the state prohibits many from participating in the most basic of public discussion when it comes to matters of policy, which is the very foundation of our republic. In parts of the countryside where access is available, it’s often unreliable or lacks the necessary bandwidth to adequately run live-conferencing applications such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams or other means of telecommunications.
The impact of this geo-economic disparity is that rural citizens of Vermont are left unrepresented when it comes to legislation directly impacting their income, property, day-to-day life and culture. Senate Bills 316, 201, 281 and 129 are just the most recent examples of privileged urban dwellers enjoying an outsized voice in state politics.
The kicker here is that these bills have nothing to do with zoning laws, mass transit, industrial sprawl, education or healthcare, but with wildlife management. The very people these policies will impact every day are underrepresented or left out of the policymaking process altogether, while the affluent voice their opinions without any skin in the game – if the policies are poorly designed, they do not suffer the consequences the silenced majority will struggle under. In effect, the state will victimize rural residents twice over by failing to provide the infrastructure that allows them to participate in the full civic life of our communities and state. Regardless of where you stand on the aforementioned bills, equal opportunity to participate in our government is something we can all agree on. It’s about time someone recognized that rural voices are being left out of policy discussions precisely when we need them most.
Gone are the days of no taxation without representation; today’s equivalent is no representation without telecommunication.
Mike Covey
Williamstown
Executive Director, Vermont Traditions Coalition
Bennington news warming shelter
As a concerned citizen, I am writing to illustrate why we need a warming shelter. As I sit here typing this letter, it is snowing outside, yet you, the reader, are most likely sitting in a warm place with a hot drink, not thinking about how cold it is and where you will get your next cup of hot coffee. Yet there are many people outside at this moment who wonder how they will keep warm and how they can get that same cup of hot coffee.
It is easy to blame the homeless person and believe that it is a choice to be without a home. Unless you have experienced homelessness, how can you know how one's choices become not their own but due to circumstances beyond their control? As someone who once was homeless, I can tell you from experience that it can happen in the blink of an eye. My ex-husband and I had four jobs between us, and we did everything right. Still, the landlord did not want to pay for the broken window letting in the snow. When I asked for the window to be repaired because my newborn son was already sick, they decided instead to evict us, which sent us into a state of homelessness. We would remain homeless until we returned to Massachusetts and received help from the state to get housing several months from when we began our homeless journey.
For many people that are homeless in Bennington, their choices can be clouded by their inability to make a clear choice between their addictions or their mental disorders, but that should not color our choices to provide them with adequate housing or a warming shelter because, as Hilary Clinton once said, "It takes a village to raise a child." I will take this comment a step further and say that "It takes a village to take someone out of homelessness." Blaming the victim is not the answer. Our focus should be on finding ways to help our most vulnerable people so that no one is homeless or left in the cold.
In closing, I believe that we can and should provide a warming shelter. I also challenge everyone that reads this letter to think every time you come in out of the cold about how grateful you are for your warm house or apartment. Think about someone who can't come in out of the cold and in some way become their voice so they too can be grateful for their warm place to come in out of the cold.
Wendy Lyons
Bennington