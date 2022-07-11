Listen to Bernie
The race to fill Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has become, to be practical, a matter between two leading Democratic candidates. If it is difficult for anyone to make a choice here, the recent endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders for Becca Balint should be significant enough to be decisive. Bernie has brought reason, clarity, and consistency to a political time of division and confusion. Another voice like his in the Congress would be more than welcome. Becca Balint’s unifying role of achievement in the Vermont Legislature has been impressive. Enough said.
Tyler Resch
Shaftsbury
My parents took the Road Less Traveled By…
It is with sadness that I note the closing of the Shaftsbury Medical Associates office that my parents created in 1978, with a vision to greater and more modern medical care for the community they had chosen to call home.
Their choice was not a random one; upon graduation from Albany Medical College, and upon sealing their vows to one another in a lifelong bond, they had gone through the placement office in search of opportunities, and they had identified their calling as a place where they could be of greatest service – a place lacking and needing medical care.
Such was the vision of newly minted physicians at the time, that they may focus on a life of service in place of one of financial opportunity. 1950’s Shaftsbury Vermont would emerge as a community hurting for medical care, and it was here they would settle, administer and curate that care for the remaining decades of their lives. The office would be in our house for 20 years, until the creation of the new facility with an optimistic vision for an enduring locus for healthcare in the community.
It is common lore these days to cite the ubiquitous maxim, “be careful what you wish for…” But I prefer to frame my parents’ sojourn in the vernacular of Vermont’s own Robert Frost, and his hymn of choice over regret; “I took the road less traveled by, and that has made all the difference…”
Greg Faris
Support Molly Gray for Congress
I am a Vermont public school teacher and I am voting for Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray for Congress. You should, too.
While Gray went against party leadership to support Vermont State Teachers’ and State Employees’ pensions, Senate Pro-Tempore Becca Balint aligned herself with House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Treasurer Beth Pearce. Their plan, which was overwhelmingly rejected by rank-and-file union members, required teachers and state employees to work longer hours, contribute more, and take out less in order to correct decades of the governing board’s poor investments. You can imagine my surprise when I read Balint boast of her “track record of getting things done” in the Seven Days voter guide. Neither did Balint support VSCS and UVM faculty and staff representation on their pension’s governing board, despite it being Balint’s job as Pro-tempore to prioritize this work and lead her party over the finish line. Instead this did not happen. Despite a Democratic majority in both chambers, this bill died.
Gray has congressional experience, experience as an attorney, and experience in international affairs. As lieutenant fovernor, she has reached out to all corners of the state to hear Vermonters’ concerns. Listening is an important skill; In Washington, we don’t need more talking heads taking credit for and/or diminishing other people’s work. I vote for actions not words; for the person who takes brave stands, especially when it costs them political capital to do so; for the leader who has shown the will to buck leadership and stand up for Vermont’s working families.
Liz Filskov
East Wallingford, VT