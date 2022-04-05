Participate in upcoming Green Up Day
On Saturday, May 7th, Vermont Green Up Day will celebrate its 52nd anniversary. I am writing to encourage everyone to participate.
Green Up Day began in 1970 when 70,000 Vermonters around the state gathered in their communities to clean up litter that had accumulated along our roads during the year. This event continues today in almost every town in Vermont.
Green Up Day is about far more than picking up highway litter and cleaning up public areas. It is about community; all people, all ages, all walks of life, joining together in community spirit to take care of Vermont roadways. It is an educational moment -- to teach our children pride and respect for their environment.
If you are interested, please call the Town of Bennington at 442-1037 to sign up. Get your friends and neighbors involved. Get your “green” bags and beautify a street in your neighborhood and “Live every day the Green Up Way.” If you’d like to join my group, we’d love to have you and you can email me at howlett3@comcast.net.
For more information on Green Up Day, go to www.greenupvermont.org.
Shannon McGibney Howlett
Bennington
Thanks from the Bennington Museum
The Bennington Museum is so grateful to everyone who attended the opening Spring Party. The galleries were packed, and the outpouring of support for the curatorial internship fund was phenomenal.
The Museum was pleased to present the Arnold Ricks Award to John and Michele Pagan for their foundational seed gift to this program, and spurred on by their initial contribution, the fund has now reached nearly $60,000. We cannot thank you all enough for supporting this important program which provides such great opportunities for young people in our community who are interested in the non-profit arts world.
Also, we would like to give a big shoutout to Spice Root for the excellent passed appetizers and the Jeff McRae Trio for providing the musical backdrop for the evening. A good time was had by all!
Alexina Jones
Bennington
Speak up for the forest products industry
Recently, the Green Mountain National Forest has proposed a draft Supplemental Information Report (SIR) that would result in a 20 percent reduction in planned timber harvests for the Early Successional Habitat Creation (ESHC) Project on the Manchester District: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53629 Activities for this project were approved in 2019, and included up to 15,000 acres of timber harvest treatments to be implemented over a 15-year period designed to increase the acreage of the regenerating age class (0 to 9 years old) of vegetation.
The primary project objective is to provide habitat for neotropical migratory birds and other wildlife species requiring early successional habitats. Reason for the SIR are concerns expressed by anti-logging groups claiming, "Logging is the greatest threat to biological diversity and our ability to mitigate climate change." Fact: timber harvesting is a time-tested technique to create, or enhance, appropriate wildlife habitat; thereby providing habitat diversity for many years upon completion.
Public comment period regarding the SIR ends April 8 and can be emailed to comments-eastern-green-mt-finger-lakes-manchester@usda.gov
Your response is needed if you value the forest products industry, the jobs they provide, and the crucial role they play in maintaining our public forest health and diversity for all concerned.
Frank Thompson
Sunderland