Message of Roe v. Wade ruling
I will leave all fancy legal points for sign wavers. When Supreme Court said it's not in Constitution but up to States that means all wisdom for all standards does not come from Washington D.C. What a shock. Now the elected officIals in Montpelier must pass laws they think are best for Vermonters to live by. So to all members of legislature, are you able to do your job?
James W. McSherry
Bennington
Police oversight committee represents all
I am writing to express my concern that the June 9 article about the NAACP and ACLU position on the Bennington Town Board 's efforts to expand police oversight board. I feel your story was biased and favored the opinions of groups that not only failed to seek representation or to participate any of the meetings to form the subject committee. The members of this panel were committed to forming a cohort of people who represented all segments of the Bennington community, not any agenda-driven alliances. I personally am slighted by the words of these two organizations which aren't part of our community denigrating our efforts over several months, coupled with what I feel is a less than strident defense of the committee's good faith efforts to improve community and police relationships. The State of Vermont's own laws created this set of contradictory mandates, while escaping the purposeful accounting the ACLU and NAACP are misdirecting toward the Bennington Select Board.
Clark Adams
Bennington
Don’t care about “privatizing” Medicare?
You should. Medicare’s goal is to have all traditional Medicare recipients in managed care arrangements by 2030. That’s bureaucratic-speak for privatizing Medicare by putting a commercial business -- a middleman -- between you and your doctor. The many millions of people on traditional Medicare will be shifted against their will to programs in which commercial middlemen can profit by reducing the amount of care they receive. Do people realize what “privatizing” Medicare means?
Medicare was designed to give senior citizens direct access to medical care: no middlemen deciding whether you can see a doctor, which doctor you can see, or which covered service the doctor can provide. That’s why Medicare is so popular, successful, and efficient. “Privatizing” Medicare means putting a “gatekeeper” between the patient and the doctor. This middleman decides whether you can see a doctor, which doctor you can see, and which services the doctor can provide. Worse, the less care the middleman approves, the more money the middleman makes. These arrangements give the middleman a fixed amount of money for your care. If it spends less than that amount, the middleman gets to keep some of the unspent money. In essence, privatization means some business makes money by deciding you don’t need medical care.
If you want to know what this means, consider that Wall Street and private equity are rushing to get a piece of this middleman action. The piece they get is a piece of care that you won’t get. Although they often don’t realize it until it’s too late, people in the Medicare Advantage (MA) program -- also many millions -- are already in arrangements where the insurers profit by denying or delaying needed care.
Combined, these facts mean that by 2030, Medicare will have been completely privatized. If you don’t care that your Medicare is being handed over to private corporations and financial firms, so they end up profiting by making decisions about your care, you should.
Lee Russ
Bennington VT