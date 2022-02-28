Bisson is an honorable man
I was not able to attend a recent select board meeting due to business travel. I apologize for my absence.
After watching the meeting, I feel compelled to give my thoughts. In the letter read in response to Ronald "Ronnie" Bisson resigning from the planning commission and the select board, some corrections are in order. The board was never interviewed by the Banner and hence never declined to reject hate.
The board and the town does not tolerate bigotry of any kind. I am going to go out on limb and correct a few other seemingly minor details, but facts do matter. I watched that portion of the planning commission meeting multiple times. The comments were concerning, but contrary to how they have been characterized I did not hear any hatred nor any extra emphasis on a particular word as some have claimed. Each individual will have to reach their own conclusions as to what was in Ronnie’s heart when he spoke. Only Ronnie knows that for sure. I take him at his word.
In my view, the board and Ronnie took the appropriate action to remediate. The board called an immediate emergency meeting. Ronnie apologized and immediately resigned from all government positions. That action, I believe, sent the clear message that anti-Semitism will not be tolerated. It is disappointing to me that his apology was rejected outright.
I was also troubled by the notion that intent doesn’t matter. I believe Ronnie was clearly referring to a specific business owned by a Jewish family, not a classification of people. This doesn’t justify the comments, and I understand why many are offended. But it should cast doubt on the harsh conclusions being drawn.
All decent people reject bigotry and hate. By all decent people I do mean 90 percent of Americans. While bigotry does and will likely always exist, we are not a bigoted nation. As a result, being labeled as such is among the worst things you can say about someone. This is a good thing and speaks to our tolerance and acceptance of all walks of life. It also means we need to be careful about how we characterize individuals. That accusation, even if untrue, can destroy someone’s life. Are we about changing hearts and minds? Or are we about identifying our perceived enemies and destroying them? And then by association, anyone that would dare defend them?
Ronald Bisson is an honorable man. He is my friend. He has served Pownal selflessly for literally decades. He has taught me about Pownal and about serving on the select board. He has staunchly defended our taxpayers and individual liberty. He has my respect and my gratitude. He has earned Pownal’s respect and gratitude. There has to room for understanding, compassion and forgiveness. Less would be immoral.
Bob Jarvis
Pownal
Support expansion of bottle bill
Vermont’s Bottle Bill has successfully recycled carbonated drinks, beer and liquor for nearly 50 years. But it’s outdated and needs to be updated to reflect the increased kinds of beverages on the market today.
The Vermont Senate is currently sitting on a bill that would expand our bottle bill to cover water bottles, sports drinks, wine and more. A bottle bill is a state recycling program where a deposit is placed on certain products that can then be redeemed.
The plastics crisis is right in front of our eyes. We see the litter on the side of our roads. Items that we toss in our blue bins, assuming they will be recycled, often end up in landfills, illegally dumped or downcycled into items that can only be used one more time. On the other hand, beverage containers collected through a deposit program can be efficiently and continuously recycled into new containers.
A modernized Vermont bottle bill is an important piece of the puzzle in our goals towards sustainability. This is a tangible, concrete step we can take to improve our environment. Please reach out to your representatives in support of this important bill.
Lisa M. Pezzulich
Shaftsbury
Oppose reducing immunity of police officers
The idea of reducing immunity of individual officers for actions taken as a part of their duties is absolutely wrong-headed and destructive.
Police officers performing their duties are responsible to their employer and should not have to second guess every action in fear of offending someone. If they misbehave, they should be disciplined as determined by their employer. If one feels wronged, the employer should be the one to accept the complaint and answer for it.
They can’t do their job if worried about having to defend themselves against vindictive subjects of law enforcement.
Francis ‘Shep' Jones
Bennington