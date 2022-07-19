Poor decision to use photograph
I have a suggested edit for the Banner’s quick response to the outrage over the use of a picture of minor children in a moment of experiencing trauma. “Were Bennington a body, we would not ignore if a part was severely hurt. Instead, we would rub salt in its freshly created wound, take pictures of it, and then widely disperse it on the internet, then shame the people who cried ‘Don’t rub salt in wounds!’”
The prose does not carry the poignancy you intend, and it comes off as condescending and superior. This defensive editorial (July 16) reeks of saviorism, privilege and ignorance of the lived experience of children living with violence. If you really cared about these children, instead of the full identifying photo op, you would have blurred their faces or taken the pic from behind them. Not plaster the faces of victimized children in the moment of trauma without consent in the community where they must live and move. Where, as you can see from the comments, many people are now suggesting Child Protective Services involvement and removal from their families. Trauma upon trauma upon trauma. This isn’t bringing awareness; it’s rubbing salt in a wound.
When media outlets assume they hold moral high ground without even taking the time to evaluate their position more deeply, they create harm in the communities they claim to serve.
Rebecca Dragon
Pownal
With Balint, it’s all about experience
Becca Balint, now a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, was a successful middle school teacher for 15 years — and loved it. If you’ve ever taught middle school, you know it takes a special feel for people, a high emotional IQ, passionate conviction, and most of all, an even temperament. When Becca jokes wryly that many of the politicians she’s met are a lot like middle schoolers, those of us who have taught in those trenches (and those who’ve raised teens, and those who remember their own middle school years vividly) really get it. That’s a lot of people, and might be part of why Balint is pulling ahead in polls and endorsements.
In today’s political climate, you don’t get unanimously elected as president pro tempore of Vermont’s state Senate as Balint did unless you have the skills, experience and personality that lets you reach across the aisle to work with those of differing views. Time and again, Balint has proven she can do that, like when she delivered on a strong housing bill or helped strengthen reproductive freedom in Vermont. We need a representative who has actually worked to deliver legislation, not someone who has held a ceremonial position only.
Most Vermonters are so sick of the polarization and dysfunction of politics on the federal level, we long for candidates who can act like grown-ups and work together — candidates like Balint. She is wonderfully articulate, sincere in her convictions, compassionate and honest. This is someone who will look you right in the eyes and listen to you. She thinks fast on her feet and responds straightforwardly. After 10 years in the Vermont Senate, she’s not afraid to say, “Let me look into that, and I’ll get back to you.” She’ll go to bat for her constituents, and that means all of us, across the party divide. Becca’s is the fresh, bright, experienced voice we need to represent Vermont in the U.S. Congress.
Megan Randall
North Pownal
McClintock running for probate judge
My name is Lon McClintock, and I am announcing my candidacy for the position of probate judge for Bennington County.
The probate judge is responsible for adoptions, guardianships, probating estates, trusts, emancipation of minors and other matters. Many who come before the Probate Court do not have a lawyer. Some of these people are facing the most difficult of circumstances, with little or no experience with our courts.
I became a lawyer because of my interest in public service. During my 39-year career as a Vermont lawyer, I have represented a wide variety of people, including families, the elderly and disabled, as well as businesses. I have helped people with probating estates, guardianships, getting disability benefits, buying and selling real estate, employment issues, contracts and other issues. I have also represented nonprofit organizations, such as The Tutorial Center, Bennington Habitat for Humanity, and PeaceQuilts, often for no fee.
I have donated some of my time to the legal profession. For six years, I was a member of the Professional Responsibility Program, serving as chairman of a hearing panel. Our panel heard and decided cases involving attorney misconduct. I have also served as an acting judge in Family, Juvenile and Small Claims courts.
In addition to practicing of law, I have served as chairman of Shaftsbury’s Select Board and as a member of Shaftsbury’s Development Review Board. As a justice of the peace, I have served as chairman of Shaftsbury’s Board of Civil Authority. I have also served on the boards of nonprofits, such as BROC, PAVE, Oldcastle Theatre Company and the Vermont Bar Foundation. All of these experiences have helped me develop the skills needed to be an effective probate judge.
Most important, I care deeply about Bennington County. This is my home. This is where I met my wife, Maureen, and raised our sons. I have benefitted from a lifetime of experiences and opportunities here, and I would like the opportunity to serve the people of Bennington County as its probate judge. Thank you for considering my candidacy.
Lon T. McClintock
North Bennington