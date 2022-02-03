Support Afghan refugees in our community
People in danger around the world have long seen America as a beacon of hope. Today, people seeking safety have followed that beacon to our own doorsteps in Bennington County.
August 2021 marked the end of the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan. In short order, Taliban forces took control of Kabul, seeding panic throughout the city and country. We witnessed the desperation of Afghans overflowing the Kabul airfield, resulting in avoidable and tragic deaths; Afghans who worked alongside US forces scrambling to delete their digital history and disguise their biometric data, going into hiding for fear of being murdered by the Taliban; women disappearing from the streets of Afghan cities, their safety and freedoms slipping away.
Thousands of our Afghan allies and civil society leaders, whom we encouraged and supported, remain there, in imminent danger from the Taliban because of that support.
August and September also saw the private and military emergency evacuations of 135,000 Afghans, many of whom are now seeking refuge in the U.S. because of their role in supporting the US mission there over the past 20 years.
As members of Bennington County faith organizations, we are dedicated to upholding the humanitarian protection and human rights of refugees and asylum seekers, particularly those protections for Afghans. We write to express our commitment to welcome those who are in need of refuge here.
We are called by our sacred texts and our conscience to love our neighbor, accompany the vulnerable, and welcome the sojourner. Places of worship have historically played key roles in assisting refugees for rapid and effective integration into U.S. communities. Our places of worship and faith communities stand ready to welcome all Afghans in need of refuge.
Bennington Interfaith Council
Ideas for living a healthier life
I have wanted to talk about two programs that have helped me with various health and nutrition issues for a couple of years now. You First is a program in Vermont that started as Ladies First and provided free breast and cervical screenings to people who meet the income guidelines. The organization does more than screenings; they can also provide people with tools to help live a healthy lifestyle like vouchers for CSA's (Community Supported Agriculture) and gym memberships.
Siobhan Dongan, who works with You First, has helped me receive items like a blood pressure monitor, a scale, a Fitbit, CSA's at Clearbrook and Bennington Farmers Market, as well as a half a bushel of apples last fall. I also participated in an ongoing program that encourages people to get outside and walk at least a mile a day called 100 Miles 100 Days this previous summer; I walked 697 miles and lost 18 pounds.
New England Organic Farmers Association (NOFA) is a program that helps people to obtain a CSA share by giving people who qualify half-priced CSA shares to farms all across Vermont. In Bennington County, Mighty Food Farms, Clear Brook Farm, Earth Time Sky, and True Love Farm participate in this program. Starting on Feb. 1, the application for the spring/summer seasons are available to the public.
Before I got involved in this program, I always believed that CSA's were for people with better income than mine, so I did not think I could obtain one. I have thoroughly enjoyed going to Clearbrook to see what kind of vegetables and fruits I would get to pick from that week. I also received new vegetables and enjoyed classic veggies like spinach that tasted better fresh from the garden.
I hope that people who know of people who can benefit from these programs will share this far and wide as these are excellent programs that we are blessed to have. I am very thankful for them and how they have helped me live a healthy life in Vermont.
Wendy Lyons
Bennington