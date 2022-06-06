A pledge from the new Postmaster
It is a great honor to serve Bennington as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
Fourteen months ago, the United States Postal Service published an ambitious but achievable 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America. The plan established a route to building a Postal Service that is financially strong and consistently delivers on-time for the American public, our top customer.
Just over a year into our 10-year plan, and under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, we are taking action on its four key pillars: Investing in our people, modernizing our network, providing service excellence, and creating financial sustainability.
Our actions are already leading to concrete results. We had an exceptionally positive peak holiday season in 2021, learning from the failures of 2020, and followed that up by successfully delivering more than 320 million COVID-19 Test Kits to the American public this winter. And in the 2021 Fall election, we delivered completed ballots from voters to election officials in an average of 1.4 days. We’ll take that success into delivering this year’s midterm elections. All of this on top of delivering mail and packages to more than 161 million addresses across our nation every day.
On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.
Manny Olimpo
Bennington Postmaster
Thanks for excellent coverage
Tyler Resch
Shaftsbury
Vote for outcomes, not personalities
Should comparative personalities of prospective presidential candidates be the primary reason for selection? If this is the preferred method, God help our Country.
A contributor on a morning TV news show said she hated past President Donald Trump's caustic personality but loved the successes of his administration. Well, over half of our nation voted in President Joe Biden thinking he was a left leaning middle-roader, with that lovable Uncle Joe personality -- but what we got was a personality that brought us back from a four-year enlightened renaissance to the dark middle-ages.
Out of sheer hate of Trump's personality, Pres. Biden ignored the American people and overturned most of Trump's successful policies, and here we are in our present dilemma. All Americans who voted for Pres. Biden should consider their action retrospectively as they pay $4.80 for a gallon of regular auto gas (vs.$2.00) and $6.00 for a gallon of heating oil (vs. $1.90).
I remember when I was in the Service in the early 1950s, my drill instructor told me that he would want a strong leader like Gen. George Patton as commander in time of war, but because of his caustic personality, he would never invite him to dinner at his home. So much for personalities if success is your goal. Let's not make the same mistake again -- make your selection based on past performance.
Postscript: In regard to Mr. Joshua Wein’s letter to the Editor (May 25), "Admit the Damage...", half the U.S. population including this writer can't agree to lies and propaganda, caused by disinformation. I did admire the true story of an anti-Nazi German pastor in paragraph 9. The World War II era reminds me of a Nazi official who stated, a lie repeated often enough becomes the truth - not a quote. In regard to Ms. Valerie Takvorian’s letter (May 25), "No to MAGA....", the usage of the phrase Make America Great Again is as old as apple pie in our politics. You have been unduly influenced by lies and propaganda. Ask yourself, are you better off now or in the past administration.
Perry Green
Manchester Center