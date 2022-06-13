Considered motorized uses for Racetrack
Why is it that always projects for Green Mountain Racetrack in Pownal involve non-motorized projects? We had model airplanes flying in and out until some people complained about the noise (get over yourself). We had several car shows here which people complained about. We had ATV events (people complained). All of the complainers need to realize that wind and electric power is not currently feasible. Motorized vehicles are here to stay.
Pownal, you need to consider motorized uses for the track.
Chris Yasi
Pownal
Route 7 in Pownal is an eyesore
I live in Williamstown and travel north on Rt. 7 to Bennington and southern Vermont frequently to visit family, as well as doctor appointments, shopping etc. The stretch along Rt. 7 in Pownal is a disgrace! It is a tragedy that the gateway to our most beautiful Green Mountain state is an eyesore due to the roadside trash in Pownal. City, county, and state officials should be ashamed for allowing this disgraceful condition to spoil travelers welcome to Vermont. Clean it up!
Salvatore Meringolo
Williamstown, Mass.
Supporting Molly Gray for Congress
On Thursday, June 9, Vermont PBS and VPR hosted a debate for the Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives. Throughout this debate, one candidate stood out as poised, passionate about the issues facing Vermonters, and qualified to represent Vermont in the federal government. That candidate was Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray.
Molly was ready to deliver a concise and well-developed answer to every question, and never flinched or stumbled when faced with complex issues. She led the field in outlining the necessity for a campaign that is focused on the issues Vermonters face, using her allotted question time to request that Sen. Becca Balint join her in a pledge to publicly reject Super PAC money and denounce third-party ads.
Whereas other candidates at times struggled to articulate concrete examples of policy which would remedy issues such as climate change or gun safety, Molly made it clear that she will deliver real solutions if elected. In the area of gun control, she proposed banning automatic weapons and high capacity magazines. In the area of climate change, she highlighted our need to end subsidies for the fossil fuel industry and increase weatherization in homes to reduce energy use and save Vermonters money. Molly’s concrete plans for alleviating healthcare expenses should reassure Vermonters concerned about the cost of medical services. She advocated the expansion of Medicare services to cover dental, vision, and hearing services and to cover all age groups. Molly stood out as a candidate who knows exactly which policies will help Vermonters and which steps must be taken to achieve our goals.
Molly’s performance reassured viewers that she has not just the ambition to pass beneficial legislation, but the leadership experience required to follow through on her promises. Molly outlined her passion for foreign policy by touching on her experience as a human rights worker for the International Committee of the Red Cross. She displayed her qualifications to work in Congress when she touched upon her time as a congressional aide to U.S. Rep. Peter Welch. Most importantly, as Lieutenant Governor, Molly has proved that she can represent the voters’ interests while juggling the complexities of government.
I highly recommend watching last Thursday’s debate; Molly showed the voters that she is uniquely qualified to represent Vermonters in Congress and lead the charge towards progress on the national stage.
Molly Cohen
Bennington
Disappointed by unkempt Arlington lots
As proud residents of Arlington we are dismayed and embarrassed by the unsightly Dollar General property that greets us and visitors when entering the town from the south end. The hay and weeds growing all around the store are disgraceful and unacceptable, and the large pothole in their driveway is dangerous. It seems unlikely that this huge company cannot afford to clean this up. When Dollar General was permitted to locate in Arlington, we were assured that it would be a responsible addition to the town. Apparently, community pride is not company policy.
And while on the subject of unkempt properties, what is the deal with the Arlington Post Office not mowing their area? So disappointing!
Tim and Lynn Williams
Arlington