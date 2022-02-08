Riot not a form of 'political discourse'
When the U.S. launched the great experiment with democracy, most of the rest of the world’s people were governed by absolute rulers. Monarchs had great power and few restraints.
It is both ironic, and fortunate, that most of those monarchs are gone or powerless, and that much of the world’s population lives under democratically elected governments. More than 30 European countries, not to mention Asian, African and Latin American nations—including the world’s most populous democracy, India -- are democracies. While our nation is faced with threats of violent overthrow of our historic heritage, other nations carry on the promise that people should select their own leaders.
Last week the Republican National Committee called the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol a legitimate form of political discourse. Does that mean that Trump loyalists will soon wear brown shirts, march in the streets with torches, and inflict more violence on its opponents?
Charles R. Putney
Bennington
In Support of a Pair of Jeannes
My wife and I moved to Bennington just under three years ago. Our son and family preceded us in their move here by less than one year. We love the sense of community, the wonderful variety of architecture, the beauty of the surrounding area, and the opportunities to help one another provided by many organizations that serve Bennington well.
It didn’t take long for both of us to get involved in several community efforts. As a new member of Bennington Friends Meeting, but a long-time Quaker, I was asked to represent our meeting on the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. I also jumped into service with the effort to recognize Bennington as a Designated Appalachian Trail Community. I want to help Bennington in every way I can to be an economically vital place for all who live here and enjoyable for those who come to visit too.
I first met Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner on one of the monthly River Walks being organized by the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. They have faithfully attended most of these walks, which began as a response to the tragic murder of Emily Hamann on the Walloomsac River Path. The Interfaith Council has been working with Emily’s family, and many groups in Bennington, to make the Path more appealing and a safe place for all to enjoy.
It impresses me that these two current Select Board members take the time on so many Saturdays to come out to be with community members who care about the purpose of the Walks and to learn from the invited organizations who sponsor a particular walk about their efforts to support everyone in Bennington in meeting their basic as well as aspiring needs. This is one wonderful indication of their commitment to our Town.
In their Select Board roles they have also placed funds in the current budget proposal to add lighting on the section of the River Path that has no lighting. Thank you, Select Board and both Jeannes for acting on this important need!
I want to add that I value Jeannie Jenkins leadership of the Select Board. I have seen her chair the Board with patience and skill. It’s a challenging job and I appreciate the caring that both Jeannes have shown.
We would be wise to reelect these two community members to continue their service to this Town where we live with its many opportunities and challenges to be met.
Michael Wajda
Bennington
Thanks for Shaftsbury Public Works
Supporting Molly Gray for Congress
I am writing in support of Molly Gray to represent us in Vermont’s sole seat in Congress. Molly currently serves as our lieutenant governor, and although I’m saddened to see her leave this position, I’m delighted that she’s running for Congress.
And who better to serve in Washington than one who has worked as a staff member in Congress? Molly has spent nearly a half-decade working in and with Congress as a congressional aide to Congressman Peter Welch and in Congressional Affairs with the International Committee of the Red Cross. She knows how Congress works, she knows the legislative process, she knows how to meet constituent needs.
We can’t risk this seat or losing the majority in the House. Molly’s run and won statewide and with our support she’ll do it again.
Please join me in supporting Molly Gray for Congress.
Bob Stannard