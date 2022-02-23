Peter Niles for Bennington Select Board
The best vote you can make this town meeting is to elect Peter Niles to a seat on the Bennington Select Board. Peter has the credentials and the right way of looking at the challenges facing our town.
Peter believes in supporting all of Bennington’s businesses. He recognizes a town can’t live and thrive without private investment. He knows we can’t live on nonprofits alone.
That’s the present focus of the board—catering to nonprofits, reducing the grand list, pushing more burdens on the taxpayers, and promoting projects that rely for a majority of their funding on public grants, such as the Putnam Block and United Counseling Service.
In my mind, we’ve worn out our pair of Jeans, and it’s time to replace them. It’s time to elect people who respect the Pledge of Allegiance, who will listen to the concerns of the public at meetings, and who want to foster the growth of all of Bennington, not just its downtown.
We ought to explore amending the town charter to set term limits for the Select Board. People who serve too long in public office grow stale, fixed in their ways, and resistant to new ideas.
Peter Niles will provide an important corrective to the present makeup of the board. He has my vote, and I hope yours as well.
Mike Bethel
Bennington
Letourneau: Introducing myself to voters
I’m the Edward Letourneau on the MAU ballot. If I can’t tell the truth, I don’t want the job. I have 20 years on the CDC (SWTech) and MAU boards. For those who don’t know me, I grew up here and went to Bennington Catholic High School. Their driving focus was learning, character, faith and freedom. Later I went to college in Nebraska and spent four years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. I was in NORAD and SAC unit communications when everything important and classified went through a comm center during the height of the cold war. I saw intel on the world activities, the war and nuclear readiness. It was my job to get it where it needed to be and check for errors at the same time. I learned that what the public is told and what is actually occurring are not always the same. Later I was a power plant operator and graduated into 35 years of writing instructions. That evolved into management, safety, operations and training. In time I was responsible for hiring plant personnel, developing and managing safety programs and training. I also worked on mass transit train instructions and managing new vehicle training for systems like Washington Metro. More years were spent writing engineering and quality instructions for GE Power. I’ve also been a teacher, sub-teacher and taught in industry.
That brings us to now. Often my jobs have been about examining the what, asking questions and finding solutions. Sometimes that changes direction and people. In the case of MAU we have complex, interrelated problems, and laws that are not always smart or efficient. The last results of statewide testing (2019) show 59 percent of students below grade level in English Arts, and 72 percent not proficient in science. Statewide averages are 43 percent below and 58 percent below respectively. No data on math. I want to know why we are failing worse than the state averages. It’s not a lack of money. Some talk equity. I believe real equity and inclusion begins with mastering the 3R’s and critical thinking that leads to life-long self-learning and successful citizens.
Fiscal limits of taxes are only partly under the control of the MAU board. Much spending is commanded by the state and implemented by the SVSU, a budget that you can’t vote on. I have always questioned some MAU spending. I’m not sure spending millions on afterschool activities is intelligent, especially with uncontrolled inflation.
People ought to know that the board has nothing to do with what is taught or the standards. That is decided, approved by the state, and implemented by teachers with their views. Sixty years ago, a board had control over what and how things are taught. No one important addresses that fact. Boards have the authority to hire a principal, write local policy rules, fire teachers if the principal recommends it, and do their best to make sure no one is stealing your money and making sure the taxes are reasonable.
Ed Letourneau
Bennington
Martha Cornwell for Shaftsbury SB
Vermont cedes great autonomy to its towns, but towns often fail to use it well. Right now, creative leadership is essential to maintaining the uniqueness of each town and finding sustainable ways to revive local economies. Martha Cornwell is ready to provide that leadership on Shaftsbury’s Select Board.
The time of factories and mills largely supporting towns is gone and not coming back. Tourism is endangered by climate change. Dairy farms are going under. We need local solutions that synthesize old practices with new ones, and I don’t mean new practices imported from big cities or business developers, but really new practices (makers’ spaces, local food hubs, re-imagined community centers, and more) that build on what makes each town unique.
I serve with Martha on Shaftsbury’s Planning Commission and have watched her working toward this synthesis. I’m wowed. All the commissioners are thoughtful, concerned people, but Martha brings a different level of focus, research ability and group skills to the task. Like the good medical professional she is, Martha uses details to arrive at a diagnosis and then thinks creatively about a cure. The cures she imagines address the needs of all the constituencies, and she knows how to establish consensus.
Shaftsbury needs this kind of leadership. Without it, we will become soulless suburbs of nearby cities. I urge every registered voter in Shaftsbury to get out to vote on March 1. Martha Cornwell for Select Board.
Naomi Miller
Shaftsbury
Support Jenkins and Conner for Bennington SB
Like other letter writers in The Banner, I encourage my fellow Bennington residents to vote for Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner in the coming select board election. They are a great team and have distinguished themselves as fair, focused, energetic and positive supporters of the many changes for the better that we now see almost every day in Bennington.
I'm sure you've noticed the new businesses downtown and the faces of the many new residents on our streets. I'm confident that you have noticed their strong support for economic development, for finding ways to ensure that Bennington is a welcoming community and for encouraging innovative approaches to community policing.
Their work on the select board and their openness to new ideas and approaches send a warm signal that Bennington is now definitely on a positive trajectory.
I'm confident that your votes and mine for Jenkins and Conner will help ensure that Bennington continues on that positive trajectory.
Michael A. Keane
North Bennington
Oppose the Jeans for Select Board
We’ve had some poor leaders over the years, and some very good ones. To me, a good leader isn’t necessarily someone who votes the way I want…but rather someone who listens, researches, and makes unbiased decisions in the best interest of the town. I remember admiring Lodi Colvin when she was on the Select Board. I didn’t always agree with her votes, but I always respected the thoughtful and balanced way she conducted herself. Bill Scully had a similar affinity for process, as well as justice. The moral vacuum created by his passing had a profound impact on the balance of political power in Bennington.
I believe the root problem facing our town is misappropriation of privilege and funding due to cronyism. I’m especially concerned about this SB election. The SB Chair and Vice Chair, Jeannie Jenkins and Jean Conner (up for reelection) benefitted in prior elections from violations of campaign law. In The Jeans’ first election in 2016, campaign signs for both candidates were placed on the lawn of the Better Bennington Corporation (501c3 nonprofit, receiving the majority of their funding from the Town), which were removed after complaints. At the time, Jenkins was BBC Chair. In their reelection three years later, BBC shared a paid political ad on Facebook for The Jeans; Jenkins was on the board. The post was removed after complaints they violated federal law. The Jeans won the election by less than 10 votes each, making it likely they won as a direct result of that illegal BBC post. Jenkins and Conner voted to fund BBC’s budget less than two months later.
Emails between Jenkins and the former BBC Director raise further questions about the funding relationship between the Town and BBC, including one email from Jenkins simply saying, “Love You!” Perhaps any one of these examples could be explained with narrative or as a mistake…but the pattern speaks for itself.
Nepotism is also rife within our town, but its definition often eludes us. During discussion of a $50,000 marketing initiative at the 1/14/19 SB meeting, Conner suggested using her daughter for writing content for the project.
As a 35 year resident and longtime Main Street business owner, I’ve met with Ms. Jenkins on several occasions. I’ve found her insulting, unprofessional, and unabashedly biased. I urge you to vote her and Conner off the SB, any of the alternatives would represent Bennington with more honor.
Joel Lentzner
Bennington