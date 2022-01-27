GOP finding ways to ensure Republican victories
It seems quite likely that Senate Republicans are trying to lure the Democrats into a trap. While rejecting all reasonable proposed federal protections of the right to vote, they are offering to work with them on a bipartisan bill to clarify and strengthen Electoral College laws. It would make sure that once the votes have been certified by the states it would not be possible for anyone to challenge any. After 2020 it sounds good.
But the Republicans have been working hard, and will continue working hard, to make sure that the majority of electoral votes cast in 2024 will be for the Republican candidate. They are doing this by red meat to the base, by state laws which make it more difficult for ”undesirable” voters to vote, and liberating poll watchers to intimidate such if they show up to vote. They are also doing it by replacing, often by intimidation, neutral poll workers, vote counters, and objective certifiers of results, with loyal supporters.
If all of that is not enough, the Republican state legislatures can step in.
If the strategy works, the stronger Electoral College law will make sure it cannot be challenged – except, possibly by an appeal to a states-rights dominated Supreme Court.
David Arthur Durfee
Bennington
What Lies Ahead?
At this point it seems likely that Republicans will regain control of the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Not because of their policies—just as in 2020 when fealty to Trump took the
place of a party platform, they have no stated public policy goals.
What would Republican control mean for the country? Certainly they will shut down all congressional investigations of Trump and of Jan. 6 and start their own committees to look into “voter fraud” and Hunter Biden. There is increasing talk that they would try to impeach the president.
I expect that Democrats will refuse to comply with subpoenas and stonewall these investigations as the Republicans have done. There will be no more talk of spending packages for the poor or fighting climate change. Congress will grind to a halt, setting the stage for a tumultuous 2024 presidential campaign.
Republicans will continue pursuing their dream: Indefinite power achieved by never losing another election. They want what Vladimir Putin has in Russia, where he has ruled for 21 years, and what Xi Jinping has in China, where he is now “President for Life.” Putin and Xi answer to no legislative committees or media. Republicans may soon not have to either. That’s the reason for constantly demonizing and delegitimizing the media, while conducting an all-out campaign to convince people that any election that doesn’t go their way is corrupt and fraudulent. They know if they can make some progress on every front -- gerrymandering districts, frustrating absentee voters, putting fewer polling places in cities, etc. -- enough voters will give up or be shut out to put Republicans back in and keep them in.
For the people, cynicism takes over. All politicians seem the same. All elections are rigged.
Democracy becomes meaningless, but fortunately there are enough flat screen TV’s and Subarus to keep everyone happy.
People talk about “civil war” ahead, but I fear democracy will end with a whimper, not a bang.
Paul Kolderie
Hoosick, N.Y.
Troubled by ex-board member's comment
I read 'Pownal board member apologizes over comment, resigns' (Banner, Jan. 4) with considerable dismay. Ronald Bisson is quoted as saying, "I am old and not up to date on what is okay to say and not say. But I understand that what I said hurt people, and because of that, I am resigning."
I am glad he recognizes that his words caused harm. But this is not an apology, it’s a deflection. He does not take responsibility for the impact of his words. Age is no excuse for antisemitism. Mr. Bisson doesn’t realize what's problematic about what he said.
The insinuation that Jews are unusually skilled with money has been around for millennia: from the Christian Scriptures where Judas betrays Jesus for silver, to Shakespeare’s portrayal of Shylock the Jew who “dreamed of money bags,” to 20th century falsehoods about sinister Jews controlling finances worldwide. The roots of this pernicious ugliness lie in the historical reality that for hundreds of years, networks of cities and states across Europe limited the professions into which Jews could enter, leaving money-lending (traditionally forbidden to Christians by the Catholic Church) as one of the few occupations available.
Mr. Bisson’s comment about “those Jews down in North Adams” knowing the value of junk is harmful because it evokes centuries of anti-Jewish persecution. And that raises fears among the community I’m privileged to serve here. These are difficult times for many reasons, including the pandemic, the rise in antisemitism nationwide, and last weekend’s hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.
The Jewish members of this community need our neighbors’ support, not antisemitic canards.
Rabbi Rachel Barenblat
Congregation Beth Israel
North Adams, Mass.