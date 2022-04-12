SVCOA thanks volunteers
In celebration of April as National Volunteer Month, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the dozens of compassionate, hardworking and committed volunteers who assist the agency and its clients each and every year.
SVCOA’s volunteer team, which includes members of all ages from across both Bennington and Rutland counties, is essential to ensuring that key services are delivered, day in and day out, to thousands of older Vermonters across our service area.
From supporting older Vermonters through basic social interaction and companionship, to helping with SVCOA’s Meals on Wheels and grocery shopping programs, home maintenance or modification projects, transportation assistance and money management service, among other supports, as well as serving on our Board of Directors and Advisory Council, SVCOA’s volunteer team truly does it all and we are so grateful for their contributions to the agency and the communities it serves.
Additionally, SVCOA’s volunteer team has stepped to the plate and delivered throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical support and assistance, both internally and externally, during one of the most challenging times in the organization’s history.
We extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to all of the generous volunteers who help make SVCOA’s work possible, and hope that the community will join us in celebrating their efforts.
Lastly, as demand on the agency’s services continues to grow, SVCOA is always looking for new volunteers. If you or someone you know might be interested in helping out and positively impacting the lives of older Vermonters in our area, give us a call at 802-786-5990 – we’d love to chat with you!
Pam Zagorski
Bennington
Executive Director, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging
Stronger Together in Vermont
Our state takes pride in the values of independence and community, where Vermonters help Vermonters overcome barriers and achieve fulfillment. This people helping people concept for the benefit of individual success embodies and aligns with the values of a credit union and cooperative principles. The more people come together, the stronger we all become.
VSECU is a credit union for everybody in Vermont. And we are excited to share our Board of Directors has unanimously, and enthusiastically, approved a proposal to unify and merge with another Vermont financial cooperative that has been serving Vermonters for 61 years, New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU). Combining our capital, talent, and knowledge, will create scale and greater social and economic value for our members and the real Vermont economy.
Like VSECU, originally created to serve the employees of the State of Vermont, NEFCU was created to serve employees of IBM located in Essex, Vermont. Both have a rich history that has evolved since inception to better serve members and ensure relevancy for the unforeseeable future. Both organization’s logos, business approach, leadership, and membership base have changed with time, but one thing has remained constant – its creation of value for its members.
Change is inevitable, in life and in business. The financial services landscape has changed drastically in the last decade. Out-of-state banks are entering Vermont and extracting our local dollars into a national financial system and moving decision making out of Vermont. Financial tech companies are changing the face of the banking industry such as Square, Venmo, Acorns, Paypal, Chime, and even Apple, Google, and Amazon. Consumers want more relevant, personalized, faster, and better engagement, with products and services both in person at branches and online.
The time is ripe to lean into our cooperative principles and business model with foresight and strategic leadership to ensure Vermont’s independence in the financial system and financial inclusion for all Vermonters.
This partnership between VSECU and NEFCU reflects something to celebrate. It is a strengthening from within Vermont for Vermont. Our memberships will join and become 160,000 strong, most who are our Vermont neighbors, families, and community members in Vermont, keeping our dollars local and lifting each other up to experience financial security and independence. We are stronger together. This is the Vermont way.
Cooperatives thrive when more members participate. It’s no secret that we live in one of the most aging states with zero to low population growth. Combined we will expand our generational membership, which is critical to balance equity and affordability between savers and borrowers.
Affordable housing in Vermont is a challenge. Combining our mortgage operations, more members will have access to first time home buyer, VA, and VHFA mortgages, helping younger people and more families stay connected and in Vermont with the dream of home ownership.
VSECU has been the lifeblood of many new and existing small businesses in the state. Credit unions are limited to a statutory cap of 12.25% of their assets on business lending. Combining our assets will add an additional $113 million available for us to make small business loans in Vermont and support local economies.
We are most excited about our commitment to the landscape and environmental preservation of Vermont. VSECU is a leader in green energy financing and NEFCU a leader in mortgage financing. Folding these two areas of expertise into one experience will help more Vermonters attain affordable and environmentally conscientious homes and support Vermont with its net zero energy goals.
Our branch network will expand adding eight additional locations without spending a dime on leasing or developing branches. This will benefit the 13,000 VSECU members that live in Chittenden and Franklin County, our second largest member population. And it shores up financial resources for potential future branch locations in more rural and underserved areas.
These are just some examples how this intentional partnership strengthens us all.
As we wait for regulatory approval to bring the proposal to our membership for a vote later this fall, we plan to communicate and engage directly with our members throughout this journey. We are confident that our members will see the value and benefit of this proposed merger.
For our 70,000 plus members, we thank you for your trust, confidence, patronage, and your kindness during these past two years as we all navigated through the stress of a pandemic and labor shortage. Thank you for being a member and supporting our cooperative values.
Spencer Newman, Chair
On behalf of the VSECU Board of Directors