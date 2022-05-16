Vets Home property is not a short cut
Recently the Vermont Veterans Home has experienced an increase in traffic on our property. As a reminder, the Veterans’ Home property is not a shortcut between North and Park Streets. VVH is the home for the veterans and members residing at the facility and they should be allowed to enjoy the facility grounds without worrying about increase public traffic.
In recent days we have had several cars driving at a high rate of speed, putting our veterans and members in danger of being injured. As the weather continues to get warmer, more and more of our veterans and members will be outside enjoying our property. Please help us allow our veterans and members to enjoy their home, this facility, by not using our property as a shortcut to North or Park Street.
Visitors to VVH are reminded that the speed limit is 15 miles an hour. Also, parking is only permitted in designated parking lots. Parking is prohibited on any grassy areas, in fire lanes, or in areas that block access to exterior buildings and entrances
Melissa Jackson
Chief Executive Officer Vermont Veterans' Home
Bennington
Gov should sign Universal School Meals bill
I am writing to ask Gov. Phil Scott to enact S.100, the Universal School Meals Act. As both a community organizer and a parent in Bennington, I have seen firsthand how impactful these meals have been over the past two years for all of our children. Universal School Meals levels the playing field in our schools, and ensures that all students, regardless of their zip code or their income level, are getting access to the same healthy meals in school. Our own Sen. Brian Campion, Chair of the Senate Education Committee, helped earn this bill a unanimous vote in the Senate, and I hope Gov. Scott does the right thing, and signs it. Join me in calling Gov. Scott's office at 802-828-3333 and urge him to sign this bill!
Mia Schultz
Bennington
Running for Vermont House
Yesterday, I had the distinct honor and privilege of filing the necessary candidate documents that enable me to again run for state representative for the Bennington-3/Shaftsbury, Glastenbury, Sunderland seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. This was not a decision that was easily taken, as I realize that the Montpelier cabal is firmly entrenched and wishes to continue being the tail that wags the dog. My belief is that the hard-working real Vermonters, the elderly, and the young are being ill-served by lawmakers who are focused on issues which do not address the everyday struggles of the People. Having already served a career in service to our country, I again hear the call to serve Bennington-3 and Vermont. I'm answering that call!
Victor K. Harwood Jr.
Shaftsbury