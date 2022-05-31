End the sale of assault weapon ammo
Let’s get real: at a school a young man (it’s almost always a young man) shows up with an assault-style weapon. If there’s a security officer, he or she has a handgun, hardly a match. But, considering the size of local high schools, how do you know the assailant will go to where the officer is?
It’s not a fair fight. Unless you want to have an officer at every door, with tactical gear designed for warfare, you can’t make a school safe. And making schools safe wouldn’t help the folks gunned down at a supermarket, like Tops in Buffalo, or a Wal-Mart, as happened in El Paso, or a music festival, like in Nevada.
It’s too late to ban assault weapons. It’s like trying to close the barn door after the horse has left. The assault weapon ban ended in 2004, thanks to Republican handmaidens to the NRA. There are now millions of assault weapons out there. The Uvalde shooter bought two, legally, just before his deadly attack.
Simple solution: prohibit the sale of ammunition for assault-style weapons to authorized personnel or gun clubs for use on the premises.
That will even the killing field.
Charles R. Putney
Bennington
Thanks to our Northshire farmers and community
In April 2020, as COVID-19 blanketed the region and the pandemic started in earnest, a local food project was launched in Dorset -- Northshire Grown: Direct. This “single point of contact” food purchasing platform provided a way for area residents to support farmers and food producers while accessing products in a safe, manageable way. The project tested the concept of “direct to consumer” sales at scale and more importantly strengthened our community through nourishment during an uncertain time filled with anxiety and isolation.
Northshire Grown: Direct has impacted the region in many ways -- our farmers have explored a new market channel, our customers have had expanded access to healthy, fresh foods and our neighbors in need have been sustained thanks to the generosity of customers and famers alike. Farm business viability has been made stronger, as has consumer education about the power of local food systems. Our regional food shed and our Northshire community have grown, one box at a time.
Thank you Northshire farmers and food producers -- for your partnership, for your willingness to feed our community in a new format, for your pluck, fortitude, creativity and dedication to your work. We have loved every minute of working with you all. Producers include Clearbrook Farm, Dutchess Farm, Duttons Farmstead, Earth Sky Time Community Farm, Laughing Child Farm, Mighty Food Farm, Yoder Farm. Dairy producers include Gammelgarden Creamery, North Meadow Farm, Larson Farm and Middletown Farm. Pasture-raised meats suppliers include Deep Roots Farm, Levy Lamb, Mountbrook Farm, Someday Farm and Walnut Hill Farm among others. Key value-added producers include Vermont Fresh Pasta and Maplebrook Farm. A full list of participants can be found at northshiregrown.com.
Deep appreciation and gratitude goes out to the many people and organizations who have made Northshire Grown: Direct work. Special thanks to Merck Forest & Farmland Center for providing administrative support; to JK Adams, Dorset Players, Dorset Playhouse and Dorset Marble House Project for being such welcoming, wonderful host sites; to Dorset Union Store, Duttons Farmstand and Food Connects for assistance with procurement.
People, however, have made the magic happen. Mara Hearst, Heidi Lynn and Maria Reade have been the super glue behind the machine. Marilyn Brockway, Misty Castellano, Michelle Flett, Karin Karol, Marsha Keys, Susan Romano and Jennifer Taylor among others have made countless pickups as well as helping with packing and distribution at markets. To you all, thank you so much for your amazing volunteerism, assistance and enthusiasm in making everything hum. Heidi and Maria, these markets wouldn’t have happened without you.
Community connectors distributed NG:D boxes to families in need of extra food support -- Battenkill Community Health Center, Dorset Church, Mettawee Community School, Peru Congregational Church, Rupert Food Pantry, Smokey House Center. Their dedication to their work and their customers is inspirational.
Northshire Grown: Direct markets will take a break this summer to allow local venues to take center stage -- farmers markets, farm stands, independent groceries and farms. A map of regional farms can be found at northshiregrown.com. Visit and support them!
Our area’s food shed is amazing. We are lucky to live in such a fertile, productive place. Look for a local food promotion campaign via social media and online at northshiregrown.com this summer. And get out there and take advantage of everything our diverse and delicious farm and food region has to offer.
See you at the markets!
Liz Ruffa, Project Director
Northshire Grown: Direct, a project of
Merck Forest & Farmland Center