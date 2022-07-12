Support a sheriff, but not a committee
I am writing in regard to the recent commentary by Bod Stannard in regard to our County Sherriff election.
I have high regard for Mr. Stannard and appreciate his articles very much.
I have no interest is any candidate in this election and appreciate the Banner’s coverage of their background and qualifications. I am distressed that we should lose the right to elect persons to this important position.
We have all read or seen movies where individuals or evil doers can contact their supporters in government whom they know, someone, and can get whatever they wish with some bribery, influence or coercion.
That we are talking about this now, shows that two years isn’t really that long to address a problem and correct it. To lose our vote would leave us open to the whims of committee that never could be completely changed and any one time and there would be no change.
Also behind everything is money. It has been stated that the Sheriff has a lucrative position. Will a Sheriff be controlled by this committee, forced to do as member wishes or be released. Someone always has a friend or family member who needs a position and would benefit and they would be indebted for their appointment.
I believe all three candidates are good men. The new Sheriff needs time to prove himself and do the changes he deems necessary. Two years is time enough and we deserve the right to access whether he has done as we desire.
If not, we now have another election to choose once again. We can correct a poor choice, but a bad committee would be extremely hard to replace.
Please do not give up our right to vote.
Dave McKeighan
Shaftsbury
Vote for Kitty Toll for lieutenant governor
This past weekend I had the distinct honor and privilege of showing Kitty Toll, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, around my incredible hometown of Bennington. It was so nice to show off the ongoing progress in Bennington, and the amazing potential of the future. My family still lives here, and I have sincere love for this town, so I have followed events in Bennington very closely. I am grateful to town officials and community leaders who welcomed Kitty to town and shared their thoughts on the challenges and opportunities ahead.
As a former longtime reporter for the Bennington Banner, followed by stints covering state government and politics for the Vermont Press Bureau and WCAX, I have met, covered and seen my fair share of politicians. They come and go, with varying degrees of success and influence. Without a doubt, one who stands out among the crowd is Kitty Toll. Her integrity, her ability to bring people together and reach consensus, and her love of Vermont are unmatched by anyone in the race for lieutenant governor. Kitty is the rare gem who cares more about Vermont than her own ambition. That's not true for everyone in this race.
I hope you'll look into her record, see her long list of accomplishments – including drafting budgets that pass with tri-partisan support – and decide, like I have, that there is no one better suited for this role than Kitty Toll. Please join me in voting for her in the August 9primary, and in the general election, to improve the lives of all Vermonters.
Neal Goswami
Northfield, VT