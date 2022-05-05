Announcing for Bennington County Assistant Judge
I am announcing my candidacy for Bennington County Assistant Judge. My name is Mary Frost and I have held this position since being appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in July of 2021 to fill the unexpired term of retired Assistant Judge Wes Mook. I have been performing the duties of this position since then and have appreciated the opportunity to serve our Bennington County communities.
The assistant judge position is unique to Vermont. Our Vermont Constitution outlines the purpose of such judges as a way to make sure that the voice of the people is represented in the courts. Our function is limited to sitting with a presiding judge in most family and civil matters, but only as to the issues of fact. With additional training and experience, assistant judges may also hear uncontested divorces on their own. Assistant judges are also tasked with the county budget and administration of county business, such as maintaining the Bennington County Courthouse at 207 South Street and the Bennington County Sheriff’s building on South Street.
I retired from the Vermont Judiciary in 2015 after serving for 13 years as a Court Operations Manager for Family and Criminal Courts and as the Clerk for all four divisions of the courts in Bennington County, i.e. Family, Criminal, Civil and Probate. During my time with the Judiciary I was involved with the relocation of the Family and Criminal Courts’ operation from the condemned building to two temporary spaces, before landing in the new State Office Building on Veterans Memorial Drive. I was involved in overseeing every aspect of the moves to include design and construction while maintaining the courts’ dockets, schedules and caseflow. I worked with many Judicial Officers during my tenure, including our Presiding and Assistant Judges, Court Administrator and the Supreme Court Justices and Chief. I interacted with our justice partners, such as State’s Attorneys, Public Defenders, private attorneys, Department for Children and Families, Office of Child Support, Probation and Parole, Department of Corrections and various law enforcement agencies throughout the County. I also served on a number of committees, such as Juvenile Justice, Pro Se Education, Judiciary website redesign and an Advisory Council to the Supreme Court. One of the most enjoyable parts of my job was my work with Vermont juries. I enjoyed meeting many of our citizens during this most important civic responsibility.
I was one of the founding members of the Mt. Anthony Lioness Club and later a member of the Norshaft Lions Club. I have served on the North Bennington Prudential Committee and the Mt. Anthony Union School Board for a total of about 9 years. I was treasurer of our local Pack of the Boy Scouts. I have also served as an Auditor and Justice of the Peace for the Town of Shaftsbury.
I ask for your support in voting for me in the primary on Aug. 9, and in the general election on Nov. 8. I will continue to work hard for our county citizens and will maintain professionalism and integrity in the office. Thank you.
Mary C. Frost
Shaftsbury
So Bye Bye Miss American Pie
In the spring of ‘72, I was in my second year of college here in Bennington -- St. Joseph Business, located in the current Monument Elementary. A group of us decided to head over to RPI for a Blood, Sweat and Tears concert. The opening act came out and asked if we would mind if he sang a song he’d been working on. He said he was Don McLean and his song was American Pie! I’ll never forget that as long as I live!
Frank Nolin
Bennington