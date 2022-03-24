This year VSECU will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary and in honor of that occasion the CEO and Board of Directors have decided it is time to merge VSECU out of existence.
We’re being told that the work that has been done over the past 75 years to build VSECU into one of Vermont’s most important credit unions should now be handed over to New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU). The letter that was sent to all members to justify this action boils down to a simple “bigger is better” argument. But, judging from all its other literature, VSECU is a thriving, vital, dynamic Vermont institution. How is it that our “leadership” has decided VSECU should relinquish its unique status in Vermont and have its history and culture evaporate into thin air?
We believe independence is better than a merger — much better. VSECU is perfectly capable of being present for at least another 75 years, and it should be. The problem we have, and it’s a big one, is that VSECU does not have the leadership needed to assure it is a prominent provider of cooperative financial services in Vermont, for Vermonters. In fact, as confirmed by this merger proposal, our credit union does not have the leadership that will keep VSECU in existence at all. How can this be?
As members, we have a lot of work to do to preserve the vision of VSECU being a credit union for Vermont and all Vermonters. We are here to coordinate the work it will take to defeat this merger and over time to put effective and dedicated leadership in place at our credit union.
We are calling on all members to make change simply by voting. Join us in the effort to preserve VSECU; first by defeating this merger proposal and then by helping to elect and hire new leadership.
Visit callingallmembers.org to learn more.
Steven D. Post, former VSECU CEO
M. Jerome Diamond, former VSECU Director and Board Chair
Kimberly B. Cheney, former VSECU Director and Board Chair
Facebook is not all bad. I click on it only about once a week, but I happened to find a statement by Boston Scientific that may have saved my life. In the last 18 months I have had 15 falls, two of which necessitated ambulance trips to the ER.
Boston Scientific stated that there may be a relation between blood thinners and falls. I was put on a blood thinner about 18 months ago. That explained the strange falls I had had. I didn’t trip over a shoelace or a rug. I had a feeling of complete loss of control as I fell. I stopped taking my blood thinner and have had no falls since. Thanks to Boston Scientific, I am still here.
Selma B. Milchen
Bennington
I can’t fathom man’s urge to destroy nature as we once knew it; or know it now. Lake Bomoseen should not fall victim to man’s unruly action. If chemical methods are used to “control” milfoil, we would be doing our locals, our state and nation a disservice.
Locals would not only face the crippling impacts of having a chemical in their nearby water source, but they would also see this ecosystem depreciate. Fish may become smaller and less populated, the abundance of dead milfoil would, to some degree, decrease water quality, and, overtime, the chemical could adversely impact non-target species. These are just a few potential changes that could be physically seen if this chemical is injected into Lake Bomoseen. What about the microorganisms and benthic invertebrates at the very bottom of the food chain? What about the sub-chronic impacts on fish that we don’t see? What about the chemical’s impacts on human health? Your answer is as good as mine.
I would be an ashamed Vermonter if chemicals were put into Lake Bomoseen. Any true Vermont residence is proud of our “green” reputation. For years, we have overcome so many obstacles. From combating air pollutants, to seeking renewable sources of energy; we remain an example to live by within the United States. In my eyes, Vermont would no longer be an example to live by if such project came to fruition.
We are lucky to live in Vermont where we are known to have fresh air, clean water, and healthy ecosystems. However, I feel forever disappointed and enraged for man’s urge to destroy part of our Vermont grounds. We should always be striving to improve water quality, air quality, ecosystem health, and biodiversity – not working to destroy it. Chemical methods to control a harmless plant will never be the solution to this war.
“Man is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself.” — Rachel Carson
Anna Ploof
Castleton