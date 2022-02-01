Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Legislature should pass the bottle bill

I'm writing about H.175, The Bottle Bill, which has passed the House and will now go to the Senate. If enacted it would take effect in July 2022.

The bill was was introduced in 1972 to help reduce littering and included only beer and soft drinks; liquor bottles were added in 1991. It worked because there was an economic incentive for the consumer to collect 5 cents when the bottles are returned (the original bill would have raised the deposit from a nickel to a dime, but as proposed, the deposit remains at 5 cents).

The bill greatly expands the types of containers with a deposit to include wine bottles and all carbonated and noncarbonated drinks, except dairy, plant-based beverages (milks derived from nuts, soy,) and nonalcoholic cider.

There has been a great increase in consumption of bottled beverages since 1972, and with only one landfill left in the state, we need to take more responsibility for the waste we generate. These containers are more likely to be reused to make new containers, than what comes out of the mixed-material recycling; diverting plastic, glass and aluminum from the waste system. The current system is not sustainable.

I'm asking our legislators to pass this bill and make our recycling system meet the demands of today's consumer habits.

Roseanne Dennan

Manchester Center

You cannot legislate morality

I was happy to read the letter (Banner and Journal, 1/31) from the group of students who think they “did not receive an accurate and full education on race in elementary school.”  Many adults have been wondering about what has not been taught in our schools, specifically about history. 
 
It is good news that these young people seem to have learned the key values that history should teach. They value “ensuring all students receive just and equitable opportunities.”  They are also on target when they say they “are not aiming to indoctrinate youth, and …not aiming to be divisive.”  Somehow, the family, churches, and schools have succeeded in giving these students a good foundation.
 
And three cheers for the legislators who have humored the students by drafting a bill that has been sent to the Education Committee.  But let’s hope the result is not discouragement as they learn the rest of the story.
 
You cannot legislate morality.  Making stealing a crime does not end stealing.  Declaring anti-racism against public policy only begs the issue. 

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

 
In Vermont, the state does not dictate curriculum.  Curriculum is defined by local school districts.
 
Anti-racism is itself at best, subjective.  In 1964, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stewart Potter famously said that he could not define pornography, “(b)ut I know it when I see it.”   What resources will be selected to teach “anti-racism”?  How would the teaching of the materials be controlled to avoid distortions?   You only have to look at how Critical Race Theory, as well meaning as it may be, has been handled in our large corporations, to see that it has become a form of both “indoctrination” and divisiveness.”
 
Anti-racism is itself a hypocritical phrase.  As my high school history teacher suggested one day in the halls between classes: “Let’s form an anti-bigot society.”  No comment was necessary; the hypocrisy was obvious.  We’ll never forget that lesson.     
 
Our schools cannot teach everything to the satisfaction of everyone. They succeed when they motivate their graduates to begin a life-long learning process.  The books are out there.  The good, the bad, and the ugly are there for those who thirst for knowledge and understanding. 
 
If they continue to look, the graduates with good values will see that the struggle to improve our society has been a long, continuous one.  There are no quick fixes, whether by waving a wand or by legislating morality.  Commencement is not the end of learning, it is the beginning.
 
Don Miller
Bennington
 

Vote yes on funding for the library 

Full disclosure, I have worked at the Manchester Community Library for five years and have seen first-hand what it means to our many visitors: The joy of young children in our amazing children’s library, the grateful adult paging through a special book that just arrived, the young and young at heart enjoying a safe, warm and sunny place to learn and work. A place that offers events and programming that challenge the mind and provide companionship.

On Tuesday, March 1, make your vote count. 25 Articles will be presented for your consideration on the ballot, the last of which will ask you to vote yes or no on how you want the Town of Manchester to appropriate your tax dollars to support local nonprofits. Article 10 is an appropriation request from the Manchester Community Library. I am asking you to vote yes. 75 percent of the library’s budget is funded through donations, grants, and corporate support. We are asking voters to continue funding 25 percent of our operating budget, the same amount as in the last three years.

Please help us continue and expand upon all we offer.

Judy Reid

Manchester

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.