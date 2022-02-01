Legislature should pass the bottle bill
I'm writing about H.175, The Bottle Bill, which has passed the House and will now go to the Senate. If enacted it would take effect in July 2022.
The bill was was introduced in 1972 to help reduce littering and included only beer and soft drinks; liquor bottles were added in 1991. It worked because there was an economic incentive for the consumer to collect 5 cents when the bottles are returned (the original bill would have raised the deposit from a nickel to a dime, but as proposed, the deposit remains at 5 cents).
The bill greatly expands the types of containers with a deposit to include wine bottles and all carbonated and noncarbonated drinks, except dairy, plant-based beverages (milks derived from nuts, soy,) and nonalcoholic cider.
There has been a great increase in consumption of bottled beverages since 1972, and with only one landfill left in the state, we need to take more responsibility for the waste we generate. These containers are more likely to be reused to make new containers, than what comes out of the mixed-material recycling; diverting plastic, glass and aluminum from the waste system. The current system is not sustainable.
I'm asking our legislators to pass this bill and make our recycling system meet the demands of today's consumer habits.
Roseanne Dennan
Manchester Center
Vote yes on funding for the library
Full disclosure, I have worked at the Manchester Community Library for five years and have seen first-hand what it means to our many visitors: The joy of young children in our amazing children’s library, the grateful adult paging through a special book that just arrived, the young and young at heart enjoying a safe, warm and sunny place to learn and work. A place that offers events and programming that challenge the mind and provide companionship.
On Tuesday, March 1, make your vote count. 25 Articles will be presented for your consideration on the ballot, the last of which will ask you to vote yes or no on how you want the Town of Manchester to appropriate your tax dollars to support local nonprofits. Article 10 is an appropriation request from the Manchester Community Library. I am asking you to vote yes. 75 percent of the library’s budget is funded through donations, grants, and corporate support. We are asking voters to continue funding 25 percent of our operating budget, the same amount as in the last three years.
Please help us continue and expand upon all we offer.
Judy Reid
Manchester