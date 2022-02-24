Jenkins and Conner -- moving in the right direction
I’m one of the new people who moved to Bennington recently, to put down roots and enjoy the charms of small town life. I’ve met many wonderful people here, taken part in town festivities and delighted in the offerings of the businesses on Main Street and beyond.
Throughout my life and career, I’ve met and worked with quite a few politicians, legislators and elected officials. And I must say that I’ve never met two smarter, more engaged or more dedicated officials than Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner.
In a recent letter, one of your readers said that, “People who serve too long in public office grow stale, fixed in their ways and resistant to new ideas.”
Nothing could be further from the truth when discussing Jenkins and Conner.
They’re both brimming with ideas and working tirelessly with our entire community to seek and provide solutions to town concerns. They’re both got strong track records of getting things done — and done right. They’re open, engaging and respectful.
The best for Bennington will be to re-elect Jenkins and Connor to the Bennington Select Board on Tuesday. Remember, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plenty of time to keep Bennington moving in the right direction.
Maureen O’Connor
Bennington
Tom Haley for Bennington SB
I am writing to urge my fellow voters in Bennington to support Tom Haley as a candidate for the Bennington Select Board. While he has served to fill out the term of Bill Scully, Tom has become a valuable voice of inclusion on the board. Tom has worked on implementing the Declaration of Inclusion so that the town’s words are more than just words. He wants to mirror our words with our actions. Tom is a voice for those who are sometimes voiceless within our town governance. As a native of Bennington, Tom’s consideration of issues reflects his knowledge and love of the people of Bennington.
We will be considering a number of very important issues in the coming three years, many of which are not even on our current radar. We know that we will be deciding how to spend the $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding so that the priorities of the community are respected and the dollars are spent wisely. But even more than the issues we can foresee, you should support Tom for those issues that are as yet not known to us. Tom’s willingness to keep an open mind, to listen to the various arguments and then decide with his own mind are qualities that you should consider strongly as you cast your vote on Town Meeting Day.
I know that I will be voting for Tom Haley, and I hope that you will as well.
Bruce Lee-Clark
Bennington
Vote yes on SVUESD budget
On Tuesday, the voters of Bennington, Pownal, Shaftsbury and Woodford will be asked to approve the proposed budget of the Southwest Vermont Unified Elementary School District. As a community member and as the current Chairperson of the SVUESD Board of Directors, I ask you to vote yes.
When students’ emotional health suffers, their chances to enjoy academic success greatly diminishes. More and more, the responsibility of meeting these clinical needs falls to our schools. Therefore, this budget funds four new mental health positions to support the positive emotional development of our students. Additionally, to support the district’s scholastic goals, this budget includes two new full-time teaching positions and three new support staff positions.
This budget allocates approximately $200K for school maintenance projects. This is in addition to federal COVID-relief funds that will be used in the coming months to improve air quality and circulation in our elementary buildings. The reality is that our district has aging buildings and infrastructure. The Board has begun the process of determining next steps to ensure adequate facilities for our students, teachers and staff in the years to come.
Three of the four member towns within the SVUESD will see modest increases in their tax rate: Bennington increases by $0.0195, Pownal increases by $0.0004 and Shaftsbury increases by $0.0290. Based on the complexities of how tax rates are derived, Woodford will see a significant decrease in their tax rate — down $0.0805.
Whether or not you are the parent to an elementary student, every member of our community benefits from a well-educated, emotionally healthy population. The proposed SVUESD budget allows us to continue to strive for that goal in a compassionate, forward thinking manner and I encourage you to vote in favor of it. Thank you.
Chris Murphy
Bennington