Pownal: Vote yes on Article 6
It's been reported that many towns are moving away from internal auditors and replacing them with professional CPAs. The reason: municipal accounting is complex. Pownal didn't listen, and found themselves in a two year forensic audit costing taxpayers around $100,000. Why? Erroneous information construed as fraud? Lack of understanding municipal finances? Personal vendettas? I've yet to hear from those involved what the basis of their accusation was.
The professionals, who conducted the forensic audit did find clerical and processing weaknesses, which were determined to be common errors. They found no fraud.
With the addition of American Rescue Plan Act money flowing into towns, it is more important than ever not to have many eyes, but trained eyes, on the town books to avoid another such debacle.
It is imperative that Pownal use third party, unbiased professionals in areas of municipal accounting, especially when the ramifications of using anybody winds up costing taxpayers money for expensive forensic audits.
Watch the Pownal Select Board meeting from January 5 and you'll understand why voting yes on Article 6 is necessary.
Donna Lauzon
Pownal
Whalen for Arlington School Board
We are writing to support Nicol Whalen for re-election to the Arlington School Board and stress the importance of voting on Tuesday, March 1st.
For over 20 years Nicol Whalen has been an active volunteer and advocate for early childhood education and public education in Arlington. While serving on the Arlington school board for the past nine years, she has gained a deep understanding of the local and statewide issues facing public education. In addition, she has insight into the governance, finance, and policy issues surrounding public education in Vermont that only experience can provide. During her tenure on the school board, Nicol has worked tirelessly at the local and state levels to preserve and strengthen Arlington's public schools. She knows what our schools need to thrive in this changing environment.
The school board needs to look ahead to the future, and we can't afford to lose ground on the excellent work that has been done in our schools. As the hub that ties a community together, Arlington's schools are critical to the fabric of our community and a crucial part of our town's future. Strong schools and a vibrant, engaged community will be vital in having a town that attracts and retains community members. With all the conversations surrounding housing, economic development, recreation resources, community building, and town infrastructure, the schools play a critical part in developing this future plan for Arlington. We need measured, competent school board members who can partner and collaborate with town leaders to address these complex topics. Nicol is respected in the community and known for her independence, integrity, professionalism, and pragmatism.
We are fortunate so many people move to Arlington for the quality of our schools and stay for generations because of the connections they make in the community. At a time when many schools were seeing a decline in student population, Arlington was one of the few school districts where enrollment was increasing. As a nine-year school board leader, Nicol is in part responsible for the strength of our schools and the programs that have brought so many new families here.
Do your homework. For the health of our schools and our community, everyone needs to make an informed choice about our leadership. We need board members with experience and vision to bring people together, not sow the seeds of dissention. Please vote on March 1 for Nicol Whalen to be re-elected to the Arlington School Board.
Jim Baker, Rich Lederer, Jean Freebern, Anandaroopa, Amie Emmons, Mary Ann Carlson, Bebe Bullock, Bill Wood, Meridith Levinson, Faith Rhodes, Kirk Robinson, Kate Robinson, Seline Skoug, Dave Van de Water, Peggy Hanson
Supporting the Jeans and Cook for Bennington SB
Sadly the country's politics has become a roiling sea of vituperation, name-calling, slander and misinformation. A recent letter to the editor attacking Select Board members and candidates for re-election, Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Connor, was in the style of an angry, political hit job. Bennington's political scene will be much better off if those kinds of attacks are refuted, but are too harmful to ignore. I urge people to look closely at the candidates for Select Board. The two Jeans exemplify experience, dedication, honesty, and a love for Bennington.
My votes will be for the two Jeans and Tina Cook. I urge everyone to vote and to keep political discussion positive and forward looking.
Eric Peterson
Bennington