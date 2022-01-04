An elderly friend just had his hip replacement put off as Burlington, Middlebury, and Rutland hospitals had no bed for him. Of these patients, almost all COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.
Why? Ignorance and/or crass disregard for possibly inflicting serious illness or death upon others.
Our President is finally pushing significant vaccine mandates. Our Governor is still talking about what to do.
How many people would still be alive if action were taken a year or more ago?
Without quick action we are likely to suffer another hard lockdown and the related economic damage.
COVID victims who are not vaccinated should go to the back of hospital bed waiting lines.
Geoffrey Cobden
Weybridge
I was moved with the article featuring Michele Dinko (Dec. 28), a survivor of a violent rape by a perpetrator who died before he could be extradited to Bennington for trial.
I am a pediatric trauma surgeon who has dedicated the past 40 years to the care of injured children, many of them are victims of rape and non-accidental trauma. Having testified in court over the past 40 years for the prosecution of the individuals responsible, it is fulfilling when they are found guilty and receive their just punishment. For Michele Dinko, that will never happen, as the person responsible could not be brought back to Vermont before his death to stand trial. A trauma nurse herself, and happily married mother of two daughters, she has accomplished so much despite this heinous past incident.
A few years ago, I was summoned to testify in a “cold case” rape incident, where DNA evidence was discovered, and a match was found, of an individual who had (assaulted) a 12-year-old girl. She is now 38 years old and is a social services rape counselor in a city some distance from the Bay Area. She happened to be my patient those decades ago. Arriving at our trauma center in critical condition, we resuscitated her, and I spent hours in the operating room addressing her multiple injuries. In Superior Court, I faced the criminal who was already incarcerated for an unrelated crime. The DNA ‘match’ brought him back to trial for the additional charges.
My patient, the victim of this crime, did not appear in Court but testified through a virtual meeting. I met with her and the County DA before the trial, not having seen her for those decades after she left my care. She shared with me the horror when she was 12, her commitment to help others as she pursued her career, and the anger and frustration knowing he was never apprehended, until that day in court. He was convicted of her rape and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She told me that although she will never fully recover, her inner strength is that she is helping others, with therapy from her own rape-abuse counselor.
For Ms. Dinko, I know that there will never be the same closure as having her attacker tried and convicted. But I am hopeful that the end of his life here on this earth will provide her some peace.
James M. Betts, M.D.
Professor of Surgery and Urology
UCSF Benioff Children’s HospitalsOakland, Ca.