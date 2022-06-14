Thanks for the Knapps
I would like to offer a correction to my list of thanks for Mayfest (Letter to the Editor, June 10). Of course it was Knapps who provided the amp and the keyboard! Jayne and Duffy are incredibly supportive of everything we are doing downtown and I so appreciate them. Duffy even came out and set up the amp for Nik Segura. Gems of Main Street for sure. They also provided the ukulele for a steep discount as our final raffle item to close out Thursday Night Live. We have it on display every week and all audiences have a chance to win this cool instrument.
So I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Knapps.
Jenny Dewar
Better Bennington Corp.
More thoughts on the Monument
One more interesting letter about the Bennington Battle Monument and Freemasonry, and this one is rather strange. Some Masonic scholars believe the origin of Freemasonry is rooted in the medieval Knights Templar while others argue its rooted in the guild of ancient stonemasons who built churches throughout Europe.
In 1887, the cornerstone of the monument was laid in ancient Masonic craft, tradition, and ritual in the northeast corner. For that matter all Masonic cornerstones are laid in the northeast corner. Before the cornerstone was placed, the Freemasons were escorted to the grounds by another order of Masons and that order was the Knights Templar. They didn’t participate in the laying of the cornerstone, but they were present off to the side. In 2003, Gov. Jim Douglas came to Bennington to throw the switch for the ceremonial lighting of the monument. Governor Douglas is a Freemason. The ceremony was threatened by rain, so the cloud cover was low that night. Once the light was turned on the overspray of light cast a cross on the clouds. Not a crucifix cross but a Swiss Cross. To a Freemason it’s the Templar Cross and one of the many symbols they use. I have seen the Templar cross on other nights as well as other people, but the lights are so dim the cloud cover must be low for it to be seen. They also do this in the Dominican Republic at the Columbus monument called Faro a Colon. That cross is a crucifix and can be seen from quite far away. It’s rather coincidental that if you put light on a Freemasonic Monument the overspray of light cast the symbol of the fraternal ancestors on the clouds.
There is however another very strange coincidence involving Freemasonry and the Battle Monument. Freemasons have their own terminology. They have words like Tyler, Lewis and Dimit. They also have a term for someone who is an intruder or someone who enters where he is not wanted or can’t be trusted. That word is Cowan. The monument was vandalized with graffiti back in 2008 and the last name of the culprit was Cowan, and he chose the northeast corner for his graffiti. Einstein said coincidence is God’s way of staying anonymous.
Phil Pappas
Bennington
People's attitudes create acceptance of violence
The other night while waiting for the President to address the Nation on television I was watching an episode of the show called “The FBI.” This program was a collection of shooting, yelling, bodies flying, explosions, commercials and poor acting. Then the show was interrupted so that the President could tell us all about gun violence and how he felt it should be fixed. Immediately afterwards the TV returned to the program already in progress. “Bang!”
The first amendment of the US Constitution protects the right of the television network to show “The FBI” and all shows like it. The Supreme Court also established that computer games which allows adolescents to fictionally shoot each other for hours at a time are also protected under the first amendment. There isn’t a press person who will tell you otherwise.
Under the second amendment the right to form a well-regulated militia is protected. When it was written that meant that the white men in a town could train with arms under the direction of elected officers. Additionally the government shall not infringe on that right. The Supreme Court also established that you can’t limit this right to just white men. All citizens must be included. Citizens of Color and of any gender. There isn’t an NRA member who will tell you otherwise.
The atmosphere of violence in the United States was not caused by the AR-15. People’s attitudes created this acceptance of violence. The people who staunchly support the protection of the first amendment are just as responsible as the defenders of the second amendment. The lines are drawn: ‘first amenders’ versus ‘second amenders.'. We show kids how to kill people under the first amendment and we give them guns under the second amendment.
Until both sides have an attitude adjustment nothing will change.
Jerry Albert
Bennington