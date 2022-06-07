It's Trump's character that disqualifies him, not 'personality'
Regarding Perry Green’s letter “Vote for outcomes, not personalities” (6/6). Extolling Trump’s supposed "successes" is much easier when you don’t mention a single specific example. Which means Mr. Green cannot mention a single specific example of any successful Trump policies that Biden has reversed. Nor does he provide any hint of why a man as successful as Mr. Green claims Trump to be has suffered so many bankruptcies.
Likewise, pinning high fuel prices on President Joe Biden is much easier when you do not offer even a hint of a reason that he is responsible for those high prices. And, of course, Mr. Green studiously avoids any mention whatsoever of Trump’s ongoing attempt to corrupt the election process and destroy democracy.
It is Trump’s character and intelligence that were, and are, the problem, Mr. Green, not his personality.
Lodiza LePore
Bennington
Thanks for a spiritual evening
Let me tell you about a great time had by all. Last night over one hundred people, who attend many of the local churches, gathered to praise and worship God in unity at the courtyard at Mount Anthony Union High School. The music was provided by Revival Generation, which is a local band of young people who play a variety of instruments and singers for the glory of God. There were several pastors from different churches who prayed for and spoke to the enthusiastic crowd. Joyful worshipers danced and waved flags as they felt lead by the spirit. Friends visited with other Christians who they maybe had not seen for months or maybe years.
I would like to thank MAUHS for allowing this gathering at the school. I would like to thank the band Revival Generation and their families, especially the Latourneau family for their devotion to their ministry. I would like to thank the pastors for attending and encouraging their congregation to attend. I would like to thank all who attended and made the experience very special. I especially would like to thank God for having His spirit in the midst with us.
Please watch for other performances by this band and come join with us to experience God.
Kate OKlein
Bennington
Great Memorial Day parade in Shaftsbury/North Bennington
As the chairman of the Shaftsbury Veterans Committee, I’d like to thank all the Shaftsbury/North Bennington annual Memorial Day parade participants for their outstanding showing and obvious patriotism at this significant event. Despite the COVID hiatus, all looked exceptional!
I was especially impressed with Mason Mills’ MAUHS marching band, which had not performed since the beginning of the COVID problem. Also appreciated were Sgt. Loomis and the Vermont State Police, along with the Sheriff’s Department, who provided professional security and traffic control.
I believe that the brave and departed Veterans we were honoring looked down and were smiling!
Victor K. Harwood Jr.
Shaftsbury
Costa Rica as a model
Costa Rica does not suffer from the violence, lawlessness, drug wars, poverty and illiteracy found elsewhere in Central America. It even abolished its army in 1948. The military budget was reallocated to education and healthcare. It does retain the Criminal Investigation Police (OIJ) and the National Police. President Oscar Arias Sanchez received the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize for his work in ending the civil wars that were devastating the region.
The 1987 Peace Plan approved by Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua called for free elections, safeguards for human rights, and an end to foreign (largely U.S.) interference in the countries’ internal affairs. When Sanchez became President in 1986, a brutal civil war was taking place in neighboring Nicaragua. He refused the U.S. permission to use Costa Rica territory in support of the US-backed Contras and resisted U.S. attempts to alter the terms of the 1987 Peace Plan.
Since its 1869 Constitution, elementary school has been free and mandatory. Secondary School is not mandatory but it is also free. Fewer than 4 percent of people 16 and older cannot read or write. Higher education is also encouraged at its five public and many private universities. Costa Rican health care is rated among the best in the world: 36th by the World Health Organization, 20th by the UN. That’s better than the U.S. and Cuba. It’s free for citizens in financial need; those with a job pay for using the public health system.
Some 30 percent of Costa Ricans have relatively low cost private health plans equal in quality to high income countries. How can a small country like Costa Rica have education and healthcare systems as good as or even better than the U.S.? Well, in 2021 we spent $801 billion on the military, while Costa Rica has no military. If we reallocated just half our military spending to education and healthcare, we could lead the world in taking care of our citizens instead of military spending That’s just a dream, of course. But some dreams eventually turn into a wonderful reality.
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury