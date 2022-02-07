Justice speaks love in public
There is a saying among some sermon writers that the purpose of a sermon is ‘to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted.’ Michael Eric Dyson’s book, 'Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America,' does just that.
Now that the all-volunteer Safety and Equity task force has finished a proposed framework for Bennington’s still-to-be-appointed Community Police Advisory and Review Board, this is a good time for town leaders and prospective board members to read this book. Structured along the lines of a worship service, the Rev. Dr. Dyson includes ‘Sunday school lessons,’ discussion questions that will enhance the work of the task force. The advisory review board and town leaders will benefit greatly from working through them.
Frankly, all of us who are white citizens in town, and in Vermont, should read this book. We can consider these 18 lessons in our own study groups, in our neighborhood and faith communities, as individuals, parents, and teachers. It’s that important, and it’s that necessary.
His last chapter, ‘Benediction,’ is a litany of suggestions for how to make reparations for our white privilege. “Beloved,” he writes, “racism and bigotry are ugly, uncomfortable issues to grapple with. But if [we white Americans] don’t address them, [we] reinforce the privilege of not having to face up to the truth.”
Though it could be, this sermon is not one of fire and brimstone. There’s rage – what I call righteous rage – but, despite his sometimes-desperate, fear-driven anger at the social climate that breeds "the idolatry of whiteness" and hatred against Black folk and those who are ‘other,’ there is no brimstone. Rather, on almost every page Dyson calls us, white America, "beloved," "friend," or "dear friend."
That’s the comfort: Despite the firsthand and anecdotal horrors, humiliations, and history he writes about, Dyson still has the strength of faith and character to call us ‘beloved friend,’ even as he calls us to account and pulls no punches.
I urge everyone to read this book, and I urge the library and the Bennington Bookshop to feature it, and not just for Black History Month. As Dyson says, "Justice is what love sounds like when it speaks in public." This sermon will, and should, afflict us white Americans, but it will also teach us how to speak love in public “… and grapple with the consequences of our original sin.”
Genie Rayner
Bennington
Support the two Jeans
I am writing in support of the two Jeans, Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner, in their candidacy for the Bennington Select Board.
As the Chair and Vice-Chair of our Town governance, I am impressed by how much they have done during their tenure. We’ve seen development in downtown Bennington that includes the Putnam Project, the renovated Village Garage Distillery, the expansion of Head Start within the Bennington Recreation Center building, renovations and programming within the old Benn Hi building, and the creation of the splash pad and pocket park in downtown Bennington. Our relationship with the YMCA has brought new programming for youth and adults to Bennington. Bennington is now recognized as an Appalachian Trail Community, directing hikers to the Town and the amenities it can offer. There is lots of potential in new uses for the former Energizer Battery Building. There is a sense of hope among many for the future of Bennington. These additions to the Bennington landscape make Bennington (for me) a town that I am proud to live in.
Leading our town government can often be a thankless job. During our COVID period, it’s likely even more difficult. Jeannie and Jean have kept at it, and I am happy that they are running again to serve our community. I am going to vote for Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner for Bennington Select Board and would encourage others to thank them for their leadership by voting for them as well on March 1.
Al Bashevkin,
Bennington,
Support Cornwell for Shaftsbury selectboard
Gov. Phil Scott recently acknowledged and welcomed the richness of diversity in Vermont in his “Proclamation of Inclusion.” Martha Cornwell of Shaftsbury shares this vision and is taking action to achieve it, as a young, professional woman of Indian descent seeking a seat on the Shaftsbury Selectboard in this March election. Martha recognizes that for the community to stay vibrant we must encourage all its residents to become active participants in local decision making.
As a lifelong resident of Shaftsbury, Martha reflects the local values and strong work ethic needed to succeed in our community. Her achievements came after years of hard work at local businesses, supermarkets, farms and substitute teaching at the Mt. Anthony Schools. As a Magna cum Laude graduate of Wheaton College, MA and Masters Degree Physician Assistant, Martha returned to serve her community. Her career as a physician assistant has included positions at Southern Vermont Health Care, Mt. Anthony Primary Care and the Memory Clinic in Bennington. Her commitment and dedication to her community are equally reflected in her years of service on the Shaftsbury Planning Commission and the Shaftsbury Community Club. Moreover, she has led as a Board member of the Kanthaka equestrian therapeutic program; and as a volunteer with the Vermont Medical Reserve Corps providing COVID-19 vaccinations in Bennington County.
Our town government needs the fresh ideas and enthusiasm offered by this young woman. As a member of the Shaftsbury Selectboard, Martha would not only bring her talents and capabilities to the Town, but her participation would set an example for other younger residents to engage. And for these various reasons, I endorse Martha Cornwall for a seat on the Shaftsbury Select Board. Moreover, I encourage others to do so, too.
Alice Miller
Shaftsbury