Chris Winters for Secretary of State
I am writing to endorse Chris Winters for Secretary of State in the August 9th primary election. Chris has served as Deputy Secretary of State for seven years, and he has come up through the ranks in the SoS office for 25 years.
We have Chris Winters and retiring Secretary of State Jim Condos to thank for the ease and accessibility of our election process in Vermont. Thanks to them we have universal voting access: we can vote early – this year’s election ballots will be available in late June – or by no-questions-asked absentee ballots. We can register and vote on the same day (even on Election Day!) or when we register our car or get/renew our driver’s license. We can drop off completed ballots at our town office, or mail them in, or take them to our local polling places on the day of a primary or general election. It’s no surprise then that, according to MIT’s elections performance index, our state was #1 in the country in the last two general elections. Thank you, Chris Winters and Jim Condos!
On top of all this, the Secretary of State’s office also registers new businesses and non-profits, licenses 80,000 professionals like physical therapists and nurses, maintains and issues state records and vital records, and much more.
In a recent op-ed, Chris wrote “I fought hard for the creation of an ethics commission, a one-stop business portal, efficient online services, and have been a strong advocate for transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to know.” In addition, Chris is working around the state to increase civic education and engagement.
I have never met Chris, but I have heard him on Zoom calls – full disclosure: my partner is the southern Vermont field director for Chris’s campaign – and I’m impressed with his policies, his vision, and his work ethic. He is dedicated to and invested in Vermont and individual Vermonters, so much so that he wrote me that he’s worried about my little gardening budget.
Chris Winters has the experience for Secretary of State that no one else has, and he works tirelessly for democracy and Vermont. I encourage you to go to www.wintersforvermont.com for more, to let your voice be heard, and to vote for Chris on August 9th. With all his experience he is ready to work even harder for us, for our democracy, and to lead from day one.
Genie Rayner
Bennington
Thanks for helping with Food Drive
I want to thank all the people that donated non-perishable items for our National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive on May 14. Our Carriers picked up over 6,140 pounds of food in one day in Bennington County and surrounding post offices. 3,700 pound were divided up in the Bennington post office. There was a lot of people that helped that day, including carriers, clerks, management, food panties volunteers and retired carriers. I also want to thank Hannaford for donating water and soda for the volunteers.
Martin Mosher
NALC Food drive coordinator
Bennington
Good day at the 'Bike Bash'
Our thanks to the many people who stopped by our “Bike Bash” in the Holden-Leonard mill parking lot recently.
We checked over some bikes, offered rides on the BART adaptive cycles, gave away some cycling goodies, and enjoyed meeting people interested in an expanded cycling community in Bennington. No matter what your age, we welcome you to participate.
We plan to open a non-profit, community supported facility where one can get a bicycle for transportation, health or recreation. We also envision it as a place to learn, to maintain your bike, develop your skills, and ride stress-free.
We welcome the whole community to donate, volunteer, or just come ride and talk bicycles with us. You can learn more about our activities at our website ourbikehub.com.
Bruce Lierman
Shaftsbury Medical to close as of June 30
Please be advised this office -- Shaftsbury Medical Associates -- will no longer be open after 6/30/22. It is very important that you find a new provider as soon as possible if you haven't already. Someone will be available for only a short period of time after the office closes to transfer records and collect any balances due on patient accounts.
Thank you and we will miss you all!
The staff of Shaftsbury Medical Associates