Explanation of Bennington water project
I write in response to Ms. Burnice Loveland’s letter in the (Jan. 6) Banner. The project she references is the water main improvement project to bring improved water pressure to the higher elevations of our water system, Jefferson Heights and Crescent Boulevard, including Ms. Loveland’s residence. The project was constructed by Casella Construction, a private contractor, the successful bidder. The project was overseen by MSK Engineering on behalf of the Town. The majority of work was completed just before the cold weather set in. If there are issues with the paving or finishes, they will be corrected in the spring.
In areas where curb and/or sidewalks do not exist, paving is to the edge of the lawn. Unfortunately, in heavy downpours, rainwater running along the roadway edge may erode along the grass line. That can’t be helped.
Construction projects can be a pain. However, the ultimate goal, in this case improved water pressure, should be of some comfort to those affected. The Town and its contractors work very hard to bring improvements to our community. If an affected property owner has a concern, please call the Town Offices at 802-442-1037. We will be sure to address the concern.
Stuart A. Hurd
Bennington Town Manager
Dept. of Ed should focus on academics
Two recent items would seem to suggest that the Vermont educational establishment has drifted considerably from what parents would consider its primary responsibility—educating their children.
In 2020, Gov. Phil Scott signed into law a bill that states, “Each school district shall make condoms available to all students in its secondary schools, free of charge.” Further, “A mandated reporter [school employee] . . . shall not be deemed to have violated the requirements of this section [mandating parental notification] solely on the basis of making condoms available to a secondary school student in accordance with 16 V.S.A. section 132.” In plain English, schools must provide condoms to children in grades 7 through 12 and there is no need to notify parents.
More recently, the Vermont Agency of Education released the 2021 Statewide Assessment Results. Those results reveal that for grades 7 through 9, only 53 percent of Vermont students tested proficient in English, a mere 32 percent of students tested proficient in math, and 39 percent tested proficient in science (assessed in 8th and 11th grade).
Perhaps the Agency of Education could spend more time focused on teaching our children to read, write, do math, and perform science, and less time focused on facilitating sexual activity among minors.
Brian Vogel
Manchester
Bethel's refusal to vax is wrong
On Nov. 12, Mike Bethel wrote in an introductory column, "As it looks like I’m going to write a column for the Banner on a regular basis, I thought it was time to introduce myself.” In the text of this essay, Bethel wrote, "I have not been vaccinated and don’t intend to be.”
The responsibility of a regular Bennington Banner column contributor extends to explaining statements made in the column. By not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Bethel not only endangers his own health, but the health of anyone who comes in contact with him. Contracting COVID-19 results in much more severe illness for an un-vaccinated individual, and the new omicron variant has been proven to be much more transmissible than previous variants.
Bethel risks the health of anyone he comes in contact with, as well as his own health. Even former President Trump has taken two doses and a third booster, about whom Bethel writes, "You can’t assume that because I supported Donald Trump that I’m a racist, a conspiracy supporter, or a right-wing nut.”
The MRNA vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna have a 10-year history of painstaking development by scientists. Does Bethel place his own research above that of all the scientists who have worked for years on these vaccines, which have been administered with very, very few side-effects to over 200 million American citizens?
Bethel, you owe your readers a detailed explanation of your vaccine refusal.
Ray Bub
Pownal