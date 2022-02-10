Vote no on the proposed town budget
On Tuesday, March 1, Bennington voters need to turn out to defeat the Bennington Town Budget in order to get answers from the Select Board.
Last April, local officials (and others) became aware that our town would be receiving free millions courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act. If the Bennington Select Board had truly wanted input from citizens about spending the money, the Select Board wouldn’t have waited 10 months to ask for suggestions.
Over $24 million will be needed for future water and sewer projects in Bennington. Why isn’t the Select Board committing half of the ARPA funds towards these future costs?
Hasn’t the Select Board already committed $450,000 in ARPA funds towards two playgrounds and a trail at Willow Park? (Total project cost up to $800,000.)
Is the Select Board having town staff look at the private Putnam Block and the nonprofit grocery store-deli-cafe to receive ARPA funds? If so, why?
The cost of the private Putnam Block has jumped from $54 million to $80 million. Bennington residents don’t need to be dragged into that financial mess.
The nonprofit grocery store already has a $200,000 loan from our town office.
Officials want to use a chunk of ARPA money to buy or lease a section of the Benn-Hi. Our town could have bought the Benn-Hi from the school system for $1. Where will the parking be?
Officials want people from other towns to use the Benn-Hi. No other town will be giving Bennington their money to help Bennington fund this project. This is a repeat of what happened at the Rec Center with the UCS building.
Last April, it took only a 20 minute discussion for the Select Board to approve many zoning changes for our town. Not one citizen had time to call in with a question. Some of these changes will destroy our local neighborhoods, starting with the one around Energizer. A proposed 400 apartments at that property is ridiculous.
There are plans to cram over 600 apartments between Main St. and Gage St. This will collapse the town. There are very few private sector jobs with good pay and benefits left in Bennington, where a person without a degree can work 40 hours and support themselves without needing subsidies.
For over 2 1/2 years and at the cost of nearly $100,000, Bennington citizens have waited for the details, costs and discussions about a proposed Police Oversight Board. The Select Board announced they will wait until three weeks after Town Meeting to make decisions about those costs and details.
This is a red flag for everyone. Beat our Select Board at their own game. Defeat the budget. Demand to have a say to this proposed new Board.
Call the Town Clerk at 802-442-1037 to receive an absentee ballot to make sure you vote!
Nancy White
Bennington
Town and merchants need to clear snow
I want to thank the Town of Bennington employees and the Main Street merchants.
Today, the 4th of February, was a lovely snowy day. Not having a car and being disabled I’m at the mercy of public transportation or my walker. I had to make a second trip to town to make a deposit in my bank. I decided to save additional cab fare and walk the short distance between Martin's Mini Mart and TD Bank. Not as easy as driving a car, but the walker serves its purpose when I have to sit down or lean on it quickly.
It was too difficult to cross the street because the driveways and crosswalks were covered with snow, slush and ice as high as the curb. Pushing and struggling with that walker up the sidewalk I wondered how much the cost of rock salt must have increased because there wasn’t enough to cover the sidewalk. And how much sales must be skyrocketing for the merchants because neither attempted to salt or shovel the sidewalks enough to walk through.
I want to personally thank the Twn of Bennington and the Main Street merchants for making that short walk so easy and memorable for me. I’m going to save a fortune in cab fare and purchases using direct deposit.
Karen Smith
Bennington
Donald Trump is not the problem
Bob Stannard’s opinion piece in the Banner this week (Feb. 8) was no surprise. It is February 2022, only 10 months from midterm elections. It is time for progressives to disparage opponents or disbelievers of their ideology by framing them as ignorant, money hungry, cowardly butterfly haters.
Mr. Stannard says we need to fight for a free and open society where diversity is celebrated and opinions are vigorously debated. This is happening where books are being challenged in the states he noted. With further investigation you will learn that parents are vigorously debating the content of books in their children’s libraries that promote racial division and sexual content. Vermont is now discussing Senate bill S265, a bill that could stifle vigorous debate by expanding criminal threatening and putting a five-year prison term into effect. The missing pieces of this bill are (1) what defines a criminal threat and (2)
will it include citizens speaking to oppose legislation or Moms and Dads who oppose a school board dictate?
We worry about the invasion of two million illegals, 100,000 drug deaths, crime explosion with sex crimes, assaults, murders and larcenies surging, federal mandates that effect every aspect of our economy, abhorrent spending and ruinous inflation, therapeutics for COVID illness after two years of suffering, securing votes where all are identifiable and counts can be honestly verified and building a strong defense.
The Biden administration has been in power for one year and our country is bleeding. Donald Trump is not the problem.
Carolee Gulley
Bennington