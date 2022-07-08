Support Kitty Toll for lieutenant governor
It is important that capable women step up if we are ever going to change the miasma of our present political culture. From the four years we served together on the House Appropriations Committee I know first hand how capable Kitty Toll is.
Not only is she adept at adding and subtracting very large numbers, she has a keen understanding how those numbers matter in people’s everyday lives, in the economic health of our state and in the well-being of our communities. The work of Appropriations (and indeed government) is not just about revenues and expenditures balancing. At the end of the day it is about the work that taxpayer money accomplishes for all of us. It matters whose hands and hearts are directing that work.
I know how hard Kitty worked for the people in her home district as state representative, so I wholeheartedly applaud her decision to seek the statewide office of lieutenant governor. Vermont will benefit greatly from her leadership, her values and her experience.
Ann Manwaring
Wilmington
Support Gulley in sheriff's primary
On Aug. 9, Primary Day, we’ll winnow the list of candidates for federal, state, and county offices. On the Democratic ballot, we have a choice of three candidates for the office of Sheriff. The incumbent Sheriff isn’t among them.
One stands out. James Gulley, Jr. is a seasoned law enforcement officer. His 20 years include 14 as a Bennington patrolman, as an appointed Bennington constable, State Police detective and as elected High Bailiff. I have known James for many years, and I have great respect for him.
James is a decent human being. He’s well-qualified to serve as our Sheriff, and I have no doubt that he will provide strong leadership to the Sheriff’s office, breaking up the old-boy network and ensuring that the people of our county and those who visit us are safe in our homes.
Please support James Gulley, Jr. for Sheriff on the Primary ballot.
Mike Bethel
Bennington
Gerald Malloy for the U.S. Senate
I am writing this letter in support of Gerald Malloy for United States Senator from Vermont. Gerald graduated from West Point in 1984, served as an active duty field artillery officer and a paratrooper. He served our great nation honorably and with distinction for 22 years. He has an MBA from Temple University.
I have met Gerald and his wife Stacey at their home in Weathersfield. I have spoken with them at length about the grave issues facing our constitutional republic and the bad economic direction we are heading.
Gerald has an abiding passion for the principles upon which our nation was founded. He will unapologetically defend life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all Vermonters and every American regardless of background. Gerald understands we all share a common humanity. He will defend our natural rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights of our great Constitution. He will also pursue proven, common sense and constitutional solutions to out of control inflation, our unsustainable national debt and energy costs.
Gerald has the proven character, leadership skills and experience defending our nation that makes him the preferred candidate to represent Vermonters in the United States Senate. To learn more about Gerald Malloy’s candidacy, please visit his website at deploymalloy.com.
Please, join me in supporting and voting in the primary election for Republican Gerald Malloy for United States senator from Vermont. In-person voting for the primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9 at your local polling station. Early voting by mail is currently available.
Stu Lindberg
Cavendish
Thanks for the uplifting Vermont Voices
So much of what we read in the news is so depressing, but Vermont Voices lifts my spirits.
It is so uplifting to read the columns about some of our wonderful residents in Bennington County.
Thank you for adding these to your mix of local news. Please keep it up.
Linda Putney
Bennington