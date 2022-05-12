Thanks from The Tuscan Sunflower
After 15 years of providing joy and beauty with flowers, The Tuscan Sunflower is closing its doors on May 11. I am stepping into the next phase of my life, retirement.
It has been an amazing experience operating a small business in our community and I have met so many wonderful people. It has been a pleasure to provide flowers for birthdays and anniversaries, from prom to weddings, new babies being born and watching families grow. I am honored to have been asked to provide comfort with flowers for the last time as our loved ones depart from this earth.
I have appreciated being able to help support our local organizations, clubs and sports teams.
Thank you for the support from all my customers , friends and family who helped my flower shop flourish .
There will be a new business opening on June 1 at 318 North Street. Please stop by and say hello!
Lynn Frost
Bennington
Good work on a state code of ethics
The League of Women Voters of Vermont congratulates this Legislature for adopting a state Code of Ethics that applies to all branches of Vermont's government.
The League has worked for good government for over a century. We seek transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in our public officials at every level. To that end, the League advocated strongly for the establishment of a state Ethics Commission, which was accomplished in 2017, but with no uniform code to guide the Commission or our public servants.
Vermont's newly adopted code, which was passed by the Legislature this spring, is the result of collaborative research, drafting and public comment, and is intended to provide a consistent baseline for ethical conduct by our public servants in state government. In summary, is calls for recusal and disclosure for conflicts of interest, no directing others to act unethically; no participation after recusal due to conflict; avoiding appearance of unethical conduct; no improper preferential treatment; no using state information for improper financial gain; no using state resources for improper financial gain; limitations on gifts to public servants; no making unauthorized commitments on behalf of the state; limits on other employment; must comply with all other relevant rules not included in the Code.
The framework is now there to make the Ethics Commission a stronger, more effective body.
Kate Canning
League of Women Voters of Vermont
Bennington
Supporting improvements to bottle bill
Bennington