Peter Niles for Select Board
It is my honor to endorse retired Capt. Peter Niles, who is pursuing a seat on the Bennington Select Board. Peter is a devoted husband, a loving father, a trusted friend, and a distinguished United States Coast Guard veteran. Peter has always manifested an image as a great role model and presented himself in the highest professional manner in both appearance and attitude.
While serving in many leadership/managerial roles within the United States Coast Guard, Peter has acquired significant knowledge of business and management principles, strategic planning, and coordinating and allocating people and resources. Also, Peter possesses the skillsets necessary to identify complex problems and review related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
Please join me in supporting Peter Niles on Tuesday, March 1, for the Bennington Select Board.
James A Gulley, Jr.
Bennington
Support the Jeans for SB
For the past year our community has had two talented, hard-working, strong, and compassionate women leading the Bennington Select Board. As chair and vice-chair of the board, Jeannie Jenkins and Jean Conner have directed the town’s agenda toward increased economic opportunity, pandemic recovery, recreational infrastructure, policing and other town policies. Any day of the week you may see them out in the community at a building site, a vigil, a school meeting, a community event, or wherever they are most needed. While there are three other great candidates and Bennington is lucky to have so many good choices this year, please join me in marking two of your three boxes for the Jeans. This tireless duo has really shown up for Bennington and we need them now more than ever.
Donald Campbell
Bennington
Worried about wasting money
Today I received an absentee ballot for the North Bennington School District. As stated, an absentee ballot was sent to all registered voters because of COVID. I leave any arguments as to the justification of this action to others. My complaint relates to finances.
The ballot was franked with two first class forever stamps, a value of $1.16. The mailing weighs 1.5 ounces, a weight requiring only 78 cents, one first class forever stamp (58 cents) plus a forever second ounce stamp (20 cents). This means that for every 100 ballots sent there was an inherent waste of $38, an avoidable increase of over 48 percent. Thirty-eight dollars per hundred voters may not seem like much in a proposed budget of over $3 million but I feel it is represents a total disregard for fiscal responsibility on the part of the school district's administration.
I wonder what other expense lines are in the $3.2 million budget that are similarly wasteful and overfunded by 48 percent.
Ed Connelly
North Bennington
Endorsing candidates in several races
I am writing to you as a proud resident of Bennington and of Vermont. I have high hopes for the future of Bennington and her people, and want what is best for moving forward. That being said, I have some endorsements I would like to share regarding candidates and issues.
For the Select Board, there are four candidates I am going to endorse. As the Chair of the Bennington Town Democratic Party, I should inform you that there are only three available seats, and so please consider each of these four people, for they are all more than qualified.
Tina Cook is a stalwart advocate for our community and the people. She made an excellent run for Select Board last year, and nearly won a seat. She is passionate about housing, and helping folks to avoid predatory lenders when making the difficult decision to purchase property. She does not mince words, and would be the only person of color on the board, and we do need people with both perspectives serving in local offices. I am happy to endorse Tina Cook for the Select Board.
Jeanne Conner is a problem solver and cares about the well being of Bennington. She has tasked herself with the promotion of community policing, and from what I have seen, there has been a lot of movement in that direction for our town which desperately needs a different approach to police matters. I am proud to say that I served on a committee to review the policing of people in crisis with mental health disabilities, and I thank Jeanne for helping to initiate these sorts of task forces. I am happy to endorse Jeanne Conner for the Select Board.
Tom Haley has been a champion for Bennington all of his life. A voice of reason in the community will always be needed, and that voice belongs to Tom. He has been a kind and impassioned leader in our town, having helped people like myself become better antiquated with the workings of Bennington and Vermont as a whole. I thank Tom dearly for being the truly upstanding person that he has been. The fact that he has the backing of Rights and Democracy Vermont says that he will continue to be a pragmatic progressive official for Bennington. I am happy to endorse Tom Haley for the Select Board.
Jeannie Jenkins is a dedicated elected official who has been fantastic with regard to the issues. She has been advocating for a YMCA in Bennington which, if staffed properly and structured to help people with disabilities, would be a major win for our community. She wants to help refugees from Afghanistan better settle in our town. This would be great for diversity, population growth, and adding culture to our home. Jeannie is a wonderful person who takes the issues seriously and wants what is best for our town. I am happy to endorse Jeannie Jenkins for the Select Board.
On to the School Board. Chaila Sekora is a fantastic mother whom I know is there for her children just as much as she is there for the children of other people. She faces an opponent who, fairly recently, shared violent, racist, and unnecessarily inflammatory comments on social media. To say that Chaila’s opponent is problematic is an understatement. I urge residents of Bennington to consider a great woman who will help the kids, versus a man whose statements have already harmed children and parents alike. I am happy to endorse Chaila Sekora for the MAU Bennington School Board.
On to the issues. I would like for our Select Board to consider two separate matters for the time being. The first of these is to hold meetings with a virtual option. This should be a no-brainer as we have people who are still socially distancing themselves due to the pandemic, as well as people with disabilities who might find it difficult to attend in person meetings. Making meetings accessible should be a priority for our Select Board, especially nowadays.
The second issue I would like for our Select Board to consider is to use part of the funds coming into town for sidewalk expansion, maintenance, and improvement. Sidewalks would greatly help those without a motor vehicle to get around, whether it is to buy groceries, go to work, make it to a medical appointment, and so on and so forth. Short of improving our bus system or introducing more commuter rail options, pedestrian transit is a terrific method to help our community for decades to come.
Stay safe out there and vote on March 1st, Town Meeting Day.
Asher Edelson
Bennington