Gulley outlines plan for Sheriff’s Department
In 2018, citizens of Bennington County approached me, inquiring if I would consider running for sheriff. After much reflection and contemplation with my family, I accepted the challenges of opposing an incumbent sheriff and entered the race. I remain committed to my views, and since then, my vision has evolved to meet the current needs of our communities.
Throughout the 2018 campaign, it was a pleasure getting to know those who believed in my established mission statement, departmental vision and short-term goals that focused on the health and safety of our communities. In my continuous 20-year service as a law enforcement officer, I have built excellent relationships with the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office, the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, the Bennington/Manchester/Winhall Police Department’s, the Vermont State Police (Field Force, Drug Task Force and Major Crimes Divisions) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I am proud of all the work we have accomplished while striving to keep our communities healthy and safe. However, there are many more sleepless nights ahead due to the current narcotic threat within our communities.
It saddens me to think that since my 2018 campaign, the drug problem has only gotten worse. Our county continues to set yearly overdose records, identifying Bennington County as one of the hardest hit. Decent people continue to struggle with narcotic addiction, and those struggling with addiction continue to die, leaving behind a wake of grief and despair. From this, I have made it an obligation to establish lasting relationships with individuals representing organizations like Turning Point, Southwest Vermont Medical Center, Grateful Hearts and the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless to prioritize the unique needs of our vulnerable populations. It is important to note that at the core of collaborative partnerships lies community policing, which comprises a double goal: building relationships and solving problems.
In my efforts to receive insights from community members across the county, I have already begun to build my 2022 strategic plan for the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. The feedback I have received encourages me to strengthen the organization’s foundational stances. For example, establish and adhere to departmental core values, along with a departmental code of ethics. Also, be the first sheriff to have the department accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA). I am interested in hearing from all citizens within our community and I look forward to hearing more voices.
I want to take a moment to discuss the divide, the “us vs. them” mentality we have experienced over the last few years. No matter our differences, we all belong to each other. We all walk the same streets, shop in the same shops, and live in the same communities. We should all learn to respect each other, whether it be Black Lives Matter, issues surrounding problems that LGBTQ+ individuals experience, anti-Asian sentiment, antisemitism or other anti-immigrant actions. As a leader within public safety and a soon-to-be elected official, I am responsible for speaking out against anything that harms people. I praise groups who strive to achieve equality and respect by bringing issues of equity and inclusion into the light.
One of the biggest takeaways is how little the public knows about the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. For example, the Sheriff’s Department is considered a law enforcement agency but must operate as a business. A strong business plan is a must for the Sheriff’s Department, as the organization relies on a mixture of funding sources. For instance, in 2021, the Sheriff’s Department — State of Vermont Audit Report noted that the organization had an operational revenue totaling $1.9 million. However, the Sheriff’s Department functions with an operating expense of approximately $1.8 million, along with approximately $250,000 of long-term debt. Considering the Sheriff’s Department’s fiscal responsibilities, a knowledgeable administrator is necessary.
The next Bennington County Sheriff should have a graduate-level degree at a minimum, financial management skills, an understanding of human resource law, and knowledge of policy creation and analysis. The master’s in Public Administration I have earned from Norwich University and further graduate-level course work, with 20 years of law enforcement experience, have provided me with the desired skill sets necessary to be the next Sheriff of Bennington County.
I look forward to sharing my 2022 strategic plan for the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. If you would like to support my campaign, please email me at gulleyforsheriff@gmail.com.
James A. Gulley Jr.
Bennington
Thanks to all for help with Bike Hub
There is excitement in the air as the Bike Hub prepares to open its doors to the public. Once again, there will be a facility in Bennington prepared to address the cycling needs of the Bennington community.
None of this would be possible without the widespread community support we have felt. Attorney Lon McClintock helped us to prepare our bylaws, submit necessary Vermont incorporation forms, and submit the documents needed to the IRS to become a tax-exempt charity. Attorney McClintock has also been a source of advice and coaching as we entered the world of business and nonprofit regulation in Vermont. Our Board of Directors has represented many facets of work and play in the Bennington community and our meetings have made it possible to raise funds and create processes to build the business. Many in the community have volunteered to help staff the Bike Hub once our opening happens. Our town leaders in Bennington have built the supportive environment for the Bike Hub to open. And there have been numerous quiet coaches in the Bennington community that have helped us to make the necessary decisions to bring the Bike Hub to the place that it is today.
We will soon open our doors to the community, and I know that we are all learning about the business of opening a retail/not-for-profit entity in the greater Bennington community. Be patient with us as we iron out our kinks, and please continue to support us in the many ways that you have. We are building community through bicycling and look forward to reaching our younger residents in our efforts. To help or find out more about the Bike Hub, visit our website, ourbikehub.com.
Al Bashevkin, President
Bennington Bike Hub Board of Directors
McClintock for probate judge
I will be voting, enthusiastically, for Lon McClintock for probate judge. Here’s why. I have known Lon for decades. I have firsthand knowledge on how he makes decisions and works with people. I have watched and listened to him analyze, ask questions, get clarification and advocate for what he believes is right while always treating people with respect.
His areas of expertise as a lawyer, along with his thoughtful way of approaching issues, makes him the perfect person to be probate judge for Bennington County.
Please join me in voting for Lon on Aug. 9.
Jeanne Conner
Bennington