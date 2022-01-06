Thanks to our leaders fighting for civil rights
As lawmakers return to Montpelier, one of their top priorities must be continued progress on police accountability and criminal law reform. In these areas, Vermont has made great strides in recent years – collecting more police data, limiting the authority of police to use force, and reducing the number of people incarcerated.
The next step in this ongoing work is to ensure that victims of police misconduct can have their day in court.
That’s why it’s good news that Bennington Sen. Dick Sears and other legislative leaders are working to remove a major barrier to police accountability and justice: qualified immunity.
When a victim of police abuse wants to file a lawsuit, qualified immunity requires them to prove that “clearly established law” was violated, or their case is tossed out of court without a hearing. This legal doctrine can bar legitimate legal claims even when police blatantly violate civil rights. It was invented by the courts – no Vermont legislature has ever voted on whether or not it’s good public policy.
Qualified immunity is opposed by people across the political spectrum, including conservatives, libertarians, and many in law enforcement, because it closes the courthouse doors to victims of police abuse, and exemplifies the lack of meaningful police accountability that still exists in Vermont and elsewhere.
Sears’ proposal will incentivize towns like Bennington to do proper training and oversight, and will ensure that police are protected from frivolous claims. It is a reasonable, measured way to improve access to justice, ensure accountability, and build community trust. This makes fundamental good sense.
Much of the opposition to this proposal has less to do with the policy itself than with old-fashioned resistance to necessary change. As Vermont recruits the next generation of law enforcement, we should insist that they embrace a culture of accountability.
This is clearly what the public wants. According to polls, over 90 percent of Vermonters think police need to be held accountable when they violate someone’s rights, and three in four Vermonters want to see the state end qualified immunity. Thankfully, our elected representatives are listening.
Thanks to the leadership of Sears and others in the lLegislature, Vermont is on track to take the next step in its police reform efforts, to create a more just, reasonable, and sensible state of affairs. Making needed reforms is rarely easy, and leaders in Montpelier like Sears need to hear that Vermonters have their back.
Amelia Silver
Pownal
Welcome 2022, tax rate is up 5 percent
Tell me, Mr. (Town Manager Stuart) Hurd, does highway finish any projects? Jefferson Avenue, Observatory Street paving and water line project -- Observatory was paved eight or so years ago, but not finished and edges washed away. Jefferson was paved a few years ago, but not finished and edges not done. Again run-off is flooding people's yards. Now the water line on Observatory is paved again, but driveways are not finished and the edging is washed out. Thank you Jeff from Casella. Without you I wouldn't have had a driveway. How many DPW people does it take to get a problem fixed?
One more thing; $24,600 for a riding mower. I have a used one for $18,000.
It's time the taxpayer started to look at things and vote no sometimes. Poor management.
Burnice Loveland
Bennington
Thanks to area businesses helping fight hunger
As Vermont Everyone Eats has received an extension to continue through April 1, we wanted to take an opportunity to share our deep gratitude for our local restaurant partners who make this program possible.
Thank you to our current partners: Bringing You Vermont, Cold Cow Creamery, Nippers Cafe, Moonwink, New Morning Natural Foods and Juicery, Sam's Wood Fired Pizza Co., The Avocado Pit, and The Works Café, as well as past restaurant partners: J.J. Hapgood General Store, Marigold Pizza Kitchen, Naga Bakehouse, The Crooked Ram, The Dutchman's Tavern, and The Pawlet Station.
Originally designed as a five-month program, Vermont Everyone Eats has been extended multiple times to address high levels of food insecurity and economic instability worsened by the COVID-19 crisis. Our local family-owned restaurants have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and have worked hard to find safe and sustainable ways to keep serving through losses in business, supply chain disruptions, and staff shortages. Despite many challenges, these restaurant owners, managers, cooks, and front-of-house staff stepped up to feed and build up our communities. Thank you to these restaurants for partnering with us to provide 43,000 (and counting) nourishing meals to our neighbors and community members in Bennington County over the last year. The meals we distribute do more than feed people. They convey hope and healing. Every meal that we provide to someone tells them that they matter and are cared for.
Please join us in showing appreciation for these restaurants and their staff by supporting their businesses this year.
The Bennington County Everyone Eats Team:
Jackie Borella and Samantha Pearce, The Collaborative Alyssa Irizarry, ACT Bennington Becky Arbella, Shires Housing