More Bennington women to honor
What a fabulous article by Sue Allen ("Bennington women are at the forefront of progress," March 30) celebrating our local women leaders. You can’t possibly list everyone in an article, but we can continue the trend in letters. Here are some off the top of my head. I hope someone takes up the lead tomorrow. Go Bennington! Today I would like to add: Ilsa Svboda, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels; Dare Chamming, Director of Alliance for Community Transformations (ACT); Sue Allen, Managing Editor, Bennington Banner; Jess Bouchard, Board President, Queer Connect; Shelley Colvin, Market Manager, People’s United Bank; Wendy Chenaille, Vice President Loan Origination, Bank of Bennington; Shannon McLenithan, Senior Vice President Residential Lending, Bank of Bennington; Alexina Jones, Director of Advancement, Bennington Museum; Lynn Fonteneau McCann, Director, Bennington Free Library; Jennifer Sandquist, Director of Operations, Hemmings Motor News.
And some of our downtown businesses: Jackie Berry, Owner, Communication Information Technology; Nancy Koziol, Owner, couch + cork; Tammy Strubel, Co-Owner, Adam’s Lock & Security; Anna Sturgess, Owner, Allegro Ristorante; Scottie Burgess, Owner, Scarlett Creation; Kelly McCarthy, Owner, Mahar McCarthy Realty; Joan Zwynenburg, Co-Owner, Jay’s Arts Shop; Lodie Colvin, Co-Owner, Bennington Excpress Lube & Car Wash; Paula LaPorte, Owner, Paula’s Rock Shop & Weaving Workshop; Connie Messer, Co-Owner, Crae Printing; Jayne Outwater, Owner, Knapp’s Toys and Hobbies; Judy Monte, Co-Owner, The Village Chocolate Shoppe; Beth Johnson, Co-Owner, Lil Britain; Becky Boulger, Owner, Green Mountain Oasis Day Spa; Justine Scanlon, Owner, Scanlon Law Office; Trisha Mahar, Owner, Anytime Fitness;
Jennifer Smith, Owner, Progressive Physical Therapy, LLC; Jane Schaeffer, Owner, The Yoga Place; Jessica Mentiply, Owner, Glow Lounge; Kim Benner, Benner’s Bagels N’ What Nosh; Jackie Marro; Dollhouse & Toy Museum; Sue Cerreta, Owner, Sunny Side Diner; Elizabeth Carmack, Co-Owner, Bennington Dental Center; Mina Zaffarano, Owner, Vines & Branches Gallery; Katie Cleaver, Owner, Katie Cleaver Metalsmith; Dawne Trackey, Owner, Dawne’s Cutting Edge; Kate Long, Owner, Raven Specialty Products; Angel Day, Dineen Bills, and Logan Belville, Co-Owners, Village Salon Tia Briere, Owner, Great Fields Downtown; Kathy Sollen, Owner, Maple Leaf Realty; and Lori Hurley, Owner, Four Corner Properties.
Jenny Dewar
Executive Director, Better Bennington Corporation
US should help Europe move to renewables
I found that the March 27 online post "War shakes Europe path to energy independence, climate goals" by Frank Jordans, Aritz Parra, and Jill Lawless lacked further analysis on how the USA could aid the EU's goal of backing off fossil fuels. If the USA provided resources for the EU to rapidly transition into renewable energy, rather than temporarily increase fossil fuels use, then they would both support Ukraine and fight climate change.
In parallel, the USA should use this opportunity to push for renewable energy within itself, rather than increasing U.S. oil drilling as mentioned in the March 18 online post "Ukraine war ups pressure for US oil; industry faces hurdles" by Matthew Brown and Susan Montoya Bryan. Currently, there are multiple ways where backing off of fossil fuels is affordable and practical for example, the recent NYC gas ban in new construction. If the USA pushed for the passing of these bills nationally and aided the EU with similar technology then it would help both of their efforts to become independent from Russian oil while saving the planet at the same time.
I appreciate the Bennington Banner's increase in analysis of climate change issues and hope to see it continued.
Daniela Naranjo-Zarate
Bennington
Supporting Balint for Congress
I’m a 4th grade teacher in Dummerston, and I was one of the three VT-NEA representatives on the Legislative Pension Task Force from July - January. I’d like to take a moment to tell you why I support Becca Balint in her run to be Vermont’s first U.S. Congresswoman.
Becca is a champion for educators, labor, and all working Vermonters; she is one of us. As a former Vermont public school teacher and a current parent of a public school student, Becca knows first hand the challenges that educators face, and she carries them with her every day.
With the pension issue, Becca’s leadership helped assure that thousands of public employees can retire with dignity. When the issue flared last winter, I was deep in the trenches of COVID-teaching, and the pension proposals felt like a sucker punch. When I reached out to Becca, she listened, and while some offered words of support, she prepared to take important ACTION. She dove headfirst into the issue, meeting with the financial leaders of our state, considering the complexities of both the finances and the politics. And she made a critical decision - the Senate would take the time necessary to form a task force of representatives on all sides of the issue to find a solution collaboratively for our state. Most importantly to me, she ensured that organized labor had equal representation.
Then, Becca let us do our work. She was there for me at several critical times when I called to get her perspective on the history or an issue that was arising; she kept herself informed on how the process was moving; and then when the time was right she jumped in, convening a small group of critical decision-makers who could help get our agreement over the finish line. The Legislative Task Force did a tremendous amount of work to come to our final agreement, and in those last few weeks, Becca’s quiet, bold and consensus-oriented leadership played a critical role in getting us to a workable solution.
At this time when unions and working people are struggling, we need someone who will show their support for us, not just through words but through action. Becca has proven herself time and again. Her commitment to deeply considering an issue, thinking critically about potential outcomes, convening minds in a collaborative spirit is what assures me that with Becca’s leadership in Washington, all Vermonters will be considered in every decision. That’s why Becca has my vote, and I hope you will give her your utmost consideration. She is truly a gem, for Vermont’s educators, its state employees, and all of its citizens.
Molly Stoner
Dummerston
(member of the VT-NEA; speaking as an individual)