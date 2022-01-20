The late Judge Mandeville was fair, scrupulous
The recent reporting about the Leonard Forte case has shamelessly pandered to public misconception about why the late Judge Theodore Mandeville set aside Forte’s 1988 conviction for sexual assault. As with The Manchester Journal/Bennington Banner editorial blaming Mandeville for his “unimaginable decision,” two crucial points were ignored. First, why did the Forte trial prosecutor, Theresa St. Helaire (now DiMauro, a retired judge herself), disregard Mandeville’s repeated warnings about becoming “overly emotionally involved” in the trial? Second, would it have been a greater travesty if the prosecutor’s unchecked behavior triggered a wrongful conviction based upon inflamed emotion, rather than the facts and the evidence?
As a defense attorney, I litigated many Bennington cases prosecuted by St. Helaire which were heard by Mandeville in the 1980s and early 1990s. Mandeville was a fine jurist who was widely considered to favor the State over the defense. Regardless, I found him to be hard working, fair, and scrupulous. More importantly, I never saw any hint of gender bias against female lawyers, including St. Helaire. Frankly, it is disgraceful that the press and the current prosecutor of the Forte case, Linda Purdy, seek to demonize the judge simply because he made the difficult, but legally correct decision, in setting aside Forte’s conviction.
As Mandeville later wrote: “The (Forte) case was primarily a credibility contest between two 13 year old girls …. (T)he apparent emotional involvement of the State’s Attorney infected the jury and unfairly prejudiced the defendant.”
He further observed that the prosecutor had been warned several times during pretrial proceedings “about becoming overly emotionally involved.” Unfortunately, his admonitions were ignored. For example, he noted Ms. St. Helaire’s “cross examination of (Forte’s daughter was) ‘vicious and unnecessarily brutal’, reducing the witness to tears necessitating a recess.” At that juncture, the court reporter also became so upset that she had to leave the trial in tears. Upon delivering the verdict, two female jurors were reduced to tears as well. Mandeville also wrote that errors in the prosecutor’s closing argument “improperly prejudiced the jury.”
In setting aside the Forte guilty verdict, Mandeville noted that “acting in the interest of justice (he) attempted to rectify what (he) deemed to be a miscarriage of justice by requiring a new trial to be conducted in an atmosphere devoid of the taint of unfair prejudice.”
In short, St. Helaire’s actions deprived Forte of a fair trial. Prosecutors represent the government, and are required at all times to conduct themselves according to strict ethical and legal rules. It has been proven that unchecked inflammatory prosecutorial behavior can influence a jury to convict a citizen based simply on raw emotion. Fortunately, under our justice system, the remedy for prosecutorial misconduct infecting a guilty verdict is setting aside the conviction and ordering a new trial.
Regrettably, the reporting on the Forte story and The Manchester Journal editorial generated a slanted and cliché-ridden narrative blaming “gender bias” and “legal loopholes” for the outcome. The narrative presented was controlled by the previous and current Forte prosecutors. While one of Mr. Forte’s former trial counsel — a woman – is now a trial judge and the other is retired, there was no effort to seek a balanced prospective on what happened and why from a criminal defense lawyer.
The press has an obligation to clearly and accurately report how the criminal justice system works.
Mandeville simply exercised his discretion, as he was authorized to do under Vermont law, in setting aside the guilty verdict. That is why we have an independent judiciary which is the cornerstone of our democracy. Had the judge acted otherwise, based upon public pressure, a far greater injustice would have resulted: a conviction not based on the evidence and the law, but instead on raw emotion and prosecutorial misconduct.
Bradley D. Myerson
Pawlet
An amazing spirit of generosity
This week I discovered that we had no group to make the food for an upcoming Sunday Night Supper that provides meals for 60 to 100 of our hungry neighbors. Every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. we offer warm take-out meals at Second Congregational Church on Hillside Street.
I sent out an email asking for 15 cooks to make parts of the meal, like main dish for 35 or salad for 35. We also needed 6 more people to help pack and clean up after the meal.
Within 24 hours ALL the food and workers had emailed to volunteer. They came from the UU Fellowship, Friends Meeting, Sts. James’ and Peter’s Episcopal churches, Bennington Rotary, Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center, and Temple Beth El. Their enthusiasm and longing to help our neighbors makes every Sunday night a time of joy, teamwork and fulfillment.
Warm meals go to individuals, seniors, families and friends at the homeless shelters. Some other volunteers take meals to neighbors or to people in a park. One person shares meals with 20 neighbors. There is a Good Spirit alive and moving in the Bennington Area. In spite of very rough times, people are continuing to work together to reach out to care for one another.
Thanks to everyone who pitches in!
Marsh Hudson-Knapp
Volunteer coordinator for the Sunday Night Suppers for Greater Bennington Interfaith Council, Second Congregational Church, and GBICS