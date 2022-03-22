Thanks for Multiple Myeloma support
March is Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month, created, according to the International Myeloma Foundation, “to draw attention to the disease and inspire a culture of hope and resilience.”
MM patients in this region are very lucky to have a wonderful and caring team of healthcare professionals at the Southern Vermont Medical Center Cancer Center where we can get treatment locally while often having our individual cases coordinated with our oncologists at larger cancer centers.
We are also fortunate that Jan Bopp, who sadly passed away several years ago, started a local MM Support Group that now has expanded to include all blood cancers. We try to meet monthly on the 3rd Thursday of the month. Blood cancer patients and their family members are encouraged to join us and can connect through Elizabeth Fredland, our oncologist social worker, via email at elizabeth.fredland@svhealthcare.org or by calling the Cancer Center at 802-447-1836.
Before my diagnosis six years ago, I had never heard of Multiple Myeloma, a form of cancer that affects bone marrow plasma cells. Myeloma cells increase bone breakdown and prevent new bone production and cannot make functioning antibodies, reducing the ability of MM patients to fight infection. As you can imagine, this has made the COVID-19 pandemic a particularly harrowing time for us and all cancer patients, for that matter.
In addition, up to 50 percent of MM patients may also develop kidney disease. Considered a rare form of cancer, according to the IMF there were approximately 150,000 people in the US living with MM in 2018, yet every 15 minutes someone is newly diagnosed.
Early signs of MM include bone pain, back pain and fatigue. Diagnosing multiple myeloma includes blood work, a urine test, a bone marrow biopsy, imaging studies and bone density tests.
As a MM patient I live every day with enormous gratitude for those who have dedicated their lives to caring for people like me, for those brilliant minds who continue to discover and develop new and better treatments, and for my community of family and friends that sustain me.
To my fellow MM patients, there is hope as there are many treatment options on the market today. To all, take good care of yourselves, get your annual physical and self-advocate for blood work and a urine test for early detection of this or other diseases.
Wendy Klein-Faller
Bennington
Thanks from BROC Community Action
On behalf of BROC Community Action I want to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the voters for their support on ballots throughout Bennington County.
Over the last two years we have been driving numerous pandemic relief and recovery efforts. With inflation high and budgets tight we have seen more local residents turn to us for help than ever before.
We are proud to be here to assist the community in this unprecedented time of need.
Tom Donahue, CEO
Bennington
How to help Ukrainian refugees
Russia’s brutal and deliberate bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine has created a refugee crisis of staggering proportions. Over 3 million people have left the country already and millions more will try to leave in the coming months. They are pouring into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova and those governments are scrambling to provide for them. Moldova, for example, was already the poorest country in Europe before the refugees arrived.
There is much talk of the U.S. government sending missiles, planes and other weapons to help the Ukrainians fight but the most important thing the American people can do is to help get food, water, shelter and other humanitarian resources to the refugees. This both helps truly desperate people and draws a sharp line between our actions and Putin’s. In a particularly Orwellian twist, the Russians have hired actors to portray Ukrainians and filmed them pretending to receive food and supplies from Russian troops. This looks good on Russian TV back home but helps not a single real Ukrainian. In fact, Russia is literally trying to starve the people of cities like Mariupol to death. Why not? It worked for Stalin in 1933.
Americans are responding to this crisis by donating millions of dollars, but information on where and how to donate is hard to find. Who can do the best and most efficient job helping these millions of displaced people? Doctors Without Borders is a good place to start. The Ukrainian Red Cross and the United Nations World Food Program are also good. If you want to support freedom of the press in Ukraine you can donate directly to the Kyiv Independent to keep accurate and up to date information flowing.
This war is going to last a long time and the calls for aid will be unrelenting. The people of this region will not forget who helped them in this time of need. Let’s be those people.
Doctors Without Borders: donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
UN WFP: secure.wfpusa.org/donate/ukraineconflict-ref?ms=UkraineConflict_REF_MEDIA
Ukrainian Red Cross: redcross.org.ua/en
Kyiv Independent: gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch
Paul Kolderie
Hoosick, N.Y.