Urging everyone to vote on Town Meeting Day
I would like to encourage the voters of Bennington and North Bennington to participate in the Annual Town and School meetings to be held March 1. Ballots are now available at the Town Clerk’s Office. You may vote in person at the Town Clerk’s Office during regular business hours or have a ballot mailed to you by emailing cbarbeau@benningtonvt.org or calling the Town Clerk’s Office at 802-442-1043. The office is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please remember, Monday, Feb. 28, the office will close at 12 p.m. to prepare for the election.
Voting for Bennington residents will be at the Firehouse at the corner of River and Lincoln Streets. For residents in the Village of North Bennington, voting will be at the North Bennington Village Trustees’ Office on the corner of Main and Depot Streets in North Bennington. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can view sample ballots on our website at benningtonvt.org/departments/town-clerk/elections/sample-ballots/ and access your specific voter information through the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at mvp.vermont.gov. If you need help updating your information for site access, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Cassandra Barbeau, Bennington Town Clerk
Vote for Jeanne Conner and Jeannie Jenkins
Please join me in voting for these smart, fair minded, hardworking women. Conner and Jenkins are dedicated to working with and for our community to create positive change. Both are involved in our community in many ways because they care about all of us and want to make Bennington and North Bennington a welcoming, safe, affordable and vibrant environment for all.
Their work is not finished. Many initiatives that effect the quality of life in our community are currently before the select board. We need them to continue to represent us during these deliberations. Both are committed to paving a path toward a more inclusive, happy and healthy community.
Vote March 1st for Jeanne Conner and Jeannie Jenkins for Bennington Select Board.
Stacey New
Bennington
Support Tom Haley for Bennington SB
I am writing to ask voters to re-elect Tom Haley to the Bennington Select Board.
Tom Haley has completed a one-year term and is seeking a full term. We need Tom Haley’s voice as the Board makes the difficult decisions about how to spend the American Rescue Town Act (ARPA). Tom Haley wants these funds to be spent in a way that will help the most people in Bennington.
During his term on the Select Board, Tom Haley has been a voice of reason and a strong advocate for civil rights. Tom Haley worked to pass the Declaration of Inclusion, which states: “The Town of Bennington condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or disability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.” Tom Haley joined a subcommittee formed to ensure that the Declaration is put into action.
Born and raised in Bennington, Tom Haley has served in many leadership roles. He chaired the Town of Bennington Democratic Committee and the Bennington County Democratic Committee.
In all of these leadership roles Tom Haley has been a steady influence, always fair, and open to all points of view. In fact, Tom Haley returns all calls from constituents and is always ready to discuss an issue, even with those who may hold opposing views.
There are three open seats coming up. Please cast one of your votes for Tom Haley on March 1at.
Judy Murphy
Bennington
Vote for Jenkins and Conner on March 1
I am writing to encourage local residents to vote for Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Conner in the election for the Town of Bennington Select Board. Jeannie and Jeanne have been strong, thoughtful board members and will provide clear, consistent leadership moving forward. During this important time of economic development in downtown Bennington, I appreciate their support for local businesses and their willingness to listen and seek feedback on the opportunities and challenges that we face.
Jeannie and Jeanne are committed to equity and inclusion, and are actively seeking ways to put these principles into action in our community. They are energetic problem solvers and are open to new ideas and approaches.
As we move forward during these challenging times, I am confident that Jeannie and Jeanne will provide the positive leadership that we need.
Linda Foulsham
North Bennington